CORONAVIRUS EXPOSURE CAN BE TRACKED. FAST-PASS® CAN HELP ACCOUNT FOR PEOPLE POSSIBLY EXPOSED TO CORONAVIRUS OR OTHER INFECTIOUS DISEASES

A Biological Outbreak of a disease without a cure is one of the most frightening threats we face as a nation. It must be contained and isolated immediately or our society will be over run by panic.” — John Gorbecki, CEO ABW Motors, Waterbury Ct.

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, February 17, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amid growing fears about the disease, one visitor identification software solution eases concern around the potential spread of the virus in a hospital or commercial setting. The Fast-PassVisitor Management System manufactured by Security Identification Systems Corporation (SISCO) will keep track of people visiting patients in hospitals or other commercial enterprises where visitors log in. The system will capture their contact information, photograph, time, date and location visited. In the event there was exposure to an infectious disease or other biological hazard, the visitors could immediately be identified and dated to a specific timeline minimizing exposure risk to others. This would reduce investigative time identifying and determining if individuals that visited, have or have not been exposed. The system will provide positive identification and contact information for health care authorities.SISCO CEO Anthony Zagami explains: “Since the Coronavirus poses such a high risk to anyone that may have had contact with a person, or has visited an area where the potential of coming in contact with the bodily fluids of someone who has contracted the disease, identifying those individuals and tying them to a timeline is critical to rapid containment. Staff and hospital personnel can be accounted for but visitors could be potentiality at risk. Fast-Passcould help close the gap and provide the CDC with an investigative tool to mitigate the risk of the disease spreading further.” The Coronavirus could be a severe threat to the American Public if not contained rapidly poses a “ Clear and Present Danger ”.The Fast-Passsystem, in operation in hundreds of Hospitals, Schools and Commercial Enterprises throughout the United States and provides staff with a front-line tool to identify visitors and a deterrent to discourage individuals who gain entry with ill intentions.About SISCOSISCO is the leading provider of Identity Management Solutions for the Healthcare industry, Maritime, Education, Corporations, Government and Law Enforcement Agencies. SISCO provides the most superior solution available today as well as expert installation, comprehensive training and unsurpassed customer service which in turn, provides its customers with front line protection for safer working environments. Please visit www.siscocorp.com or www.FastPass7.com



