Gramercy Extremity Orthopedics™ launches the GEO CONNECT App at ACFAS 2020

RICHARDSON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gramercy Extremity Orthopedics (GEO) is proud to announce the launch of GEO CONNECT, effective February 18, 2020. GEO CONNECT is a cloud-based app that utilizes RFID technology to efficiently manage orthopedic cases from a mobile device (will be available for iOS and Android). Sales representatives are able to intraoperatively scan the foot and ankle implants and the corresponding single-use, disposable instrumentation used in a case. This creates an electronic charge sheet that is automatically routed to all relevant parties before the surgery is completed.

“This app represents another step in GEO’s mission of utilizing technology to provide patients and healthcare practitioners with state of the art customer service,” said Paul Vasta, GEO Chief Technology Officer. “We’re thrilled to launch GEO CONNECT and look forward to continuing to lead the industry with additional groundbreaking products in our development pipeline.”

“We are incredibly excited to demonstrate this innovative application at ACFAS,” said GEO Chief Commercial Officer, Scott Day. “We broke the mold with our GEO CART and we are creating added efficiencies by expanding this technology to mobile devices. Surgery centers, specifically, can now leverage the GEO platform via GEO CONNECT and have a more effective approach to case and inventory management.”

“Advancing technology in orthopedics is GEO’s main objective,” said GEO Chief Executive Officer Michael Simpson. “With GEO CONNECT, health systems and industry can now become even more efficient and synergistic. This allows GEO to keep moving the platform well beyond what is in the marketplace.”

GEO will be exhibiting at the 2020 ACFAS Annual Scientific Conference; San Antonio, Texas; February 19th- 21st. Please come see the GEO CART, GEO CONNECT, and GEO’s suite of implant solutions at Booth #107.



