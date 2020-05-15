Thomas William Furniture Announces Inaugural Virtual Art Fair

Thomas William Furniture's signature blend of fine craftsmanship.

First Annual Virtual Art Fair

Excited for inaugural virtual art show.” — Tom Dumke

OCONOMOWOC, WI, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thomas William Furniture announces first virtual art fair. It will be held June 19, 20 and 21 via YouTube Live. It will include a live review of each piece of the Thomas William Furniture 2020 Collection. Tom Dumke, our primary artist, will create one our major pieces throughout the weekend. This will be a fun way to learn everything involved in creating and making a very large scale piece.

"Yes, we are very excited to do this format, everything else is going online," said Dumke. The Smithsonian, Scottsdale Art Festival, Mainsail, CraftBoston, Northampton, Lakefront Festival of Art and other festivals have graciously offered to inform their membership about our inaugural event. The local show, Lakefront Festival of Art, has already cancelled, so we decided to have something fun and different for those who missed or won't be able to get to a show. Mark you calendars, Thomas William Furniture live Virtual Art Fair, June 19-20.

Modern with a traditional flair is integral to the appeal of Thomas William Furniture. Each piece is handmade by us, start to finish, including name plate and signature. The human element adds significant value to the products; furniture created by hand has value. People today care about where their purchases come from, how they were made, what their dollars are supporting. The shop utilizes limited technology; Thomas William Furniture is balancing craft and technology with a focus on the details. People are looking for things that are made in America, by people who work with their hearts as well as with their hands. A timeless treasure. . . .handcrafted furniture by Tom Dumke, Thomas William Furniture.

Thomas William Furniture



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.