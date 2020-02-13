The NAACP Pasco County and UHR Florida United in the Name of Civil Rights and Human Rights for all

United for Human Rights Florida

On Saturday, February 8th, United for Human Rights (UHR) Florida Chapter partnered with the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) Pasco County branch to hold NAACP’S annual Freedom Fund Banquet. The banquet was held at the historical Fort Harrison, where the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization regularly hosts events for non-profit organizations. Over 200 members of the NAACP Pasco County branch attended.

The event featured several notable guest speakers including Rev. Clyde Carter, the President of the NAACP Pasco County branch. Rev. Cassie Coleman delivered a prayer and led the guests in singing “Lift Every Voice and Sing”, the Black National Anthem. A youth member of the NAACP Pasco County branch then performed the song “A Change is Going to Come.”

Cristian Vargas, the Executive Director UHR Florida chapter and the emcee for the evening, stated: “There are no grey areas when you’re dealing with equality, justice and freedom. You either stand up for everyone’s rights, or you forfeit your own rights and freedoms. If you’re going to fight for civil and human rights, then fight for everyone’s, collectively and as one.”

The keynote speaker was Christopher King, President of the UHR Florida chapter and grandson of late blues legend B.B. King. He was followed by Rawsi Williams, a Human Rights lawyer and member of the NAACP Miami-Dade branch, who delivered an impelling speech on the importance of taking responsibility for your own life, no matter the color of your skin.

Rev. Clyde Carter commented: “I want to thank the Church of Scientology and United for Human Rights Florida for hosting us here. You made this event possible. Everyone got the message that we should be about unity and equality no mater what our race, color or creed is.”

For more information about United for Human Rights Florida, visit their Facebook here: www.facebook.com/HumanRightsFl.

For more information about the NAACP Pasco County Branch visit their Facebook here: www.facebook.com/PascoNAACP.

About United for Human Rights:

United for Human Rights is an international non-profit, non-religious educational program based on the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Its purpose is to teach youth their human rights to create valuable advocates for tolerance and peace. United for Human Rights is one of eight humanitarian programs the Church of Scientology supports. It was Scientology Founder, L. Ron Hubbard who said, “Human rights must be made a fact, not an idealistic dream.”





