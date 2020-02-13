Nexus Software LLC and Crane Payment Innovations Announce Software Integration of CPI CLS Coin Recycler

CPI CLS Coin Recycler, distributed by Vita Lansworth and Crane Payment Innovations, is certified for use by Nexus Software LLC’s Nexus Evolution middleware.

CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nexus Software LLC and Crane Payment Innovations (CPI) announce the integration of the CPI CLS Coin Recycler on their Nexus Evolution suite of products. This is the first certification to market for the CLS Coin Recycler.

The CLS coin recycler, noted for its high-speed coin handling capabilities and compact dimensions, provides efficient and accurate coin management. The CLS can validate 10 coins per second and sort into 8 separate denominations. Supporting most of the world’s currencies, the CLS accelerates customer throughput while maximizing uptime in a fully enclosed, dual locking system to secure coins.

Nexus Evolution provides a one-time integrated device management solution that supports over 450 devices, including the most innovative features and functions. With the successful integration of the CLS Coin Recycler, customers will have access to the innovative features of the CLS Coin Recycler, along with support for a plethora of new and legacy devices.

“We pay close attention to the needs of our customers and knew right away that the CLS Coin Recycler would address several of their core priorities, including added security and quick, customer focused service,” said Kevin Eilerman, President and CEO of Nexus Software LLC.

As part of the CLS coin recycler product launch, CPI has partnered with Vita Lansworth, an entity of Lansworth Enterprise Solutions, based out of Minneapolis, as a distributor to resell the CLS coin recycler throughout the United States.

About Nexus Software:

Nexus Software LLC is a world-leader in multi-channel device management middleware and related products and services. For more than 30 years, Nexus Software has been used by financial institutions around the world to connect any branch solution, to any device, from any vendor. Nexus Software’s XFS standards-based, vendor-neutral solutions are installed in over 400,000 branch teller workstations at more than 1,300 financial institutions around the world. Nexus Software is headquartered in Kirtland, Ohio, with an additional development office in Apex, North Carolina, USA.

About CPI:

Crane Payment Innovations (CPI) is a global leader for currency validation, processing over four billion transactions per week. Serving the vending, banking, gaming, retail, transportation, and kiosk markets in more than 100 countries, CPI represents one of the world’s largest installed bases of payment systems. For more than 80 years, CPI has been a trusted partner to industry leaders worldwide.

About Vita Lansworth:

Vita Lansworth, an entity of Lansworth Enterprise Solutions, is an Authorized Distributor and Reseller for CIMA Teller Cash Recyclers, CPI’s CLS Coin Recycler and Coin Dispenser, as well as Entrust Datacard’s Financial Instant Issuance solution. We offer physical and digital financial solutions to the community bank market through a unique channel of Business Partners, as well as direct sales. Our business philosophy is to provide the highest level of service and response in the reseller channel space. Learn more at our supplier showcase on www.atmmarketplace.com.



