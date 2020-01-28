Nexus Evolution 2020 Released by Nexus Software LLC

The latest version of Nexus Evolution, a leader in the device management software sector of the financial insudtry, has been released.

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nexus Evolution™ (Nexus Software LLC), a device management middleware for the banking industry, is pleased to announce the release of Nexus Evolution 2020. With this release we have added further enhancements and control options to our recycler and coin dispensing capabilities. Nexus Evolution 2020 also features an astonishing 17 new devices and our customary upgrades to the performance and security capabilities.

“With each new release we work to maintain the balance between internal goals to continually improve the core of our product and addressing the needs and requests of our customer,” said Kevin Eilerman, CEO and President of Nexus Software LLC. “With Nexus Evolution 2020 our team has really come through, adding features our customers need and an impressive number of new devices.”

Nexus Evolution is a device management middleware that allows financial service providers to connect their branch teller solutions to most available banking devices. The latest release of this integrated product will allow users:

The freedom to choose from over 450 of the most used devices in the financial industry.

The choice to utilize a wide range of features and functions from the newest and most popular cash machines and coin dispensers on the market.

To streamline their development and implementation process for the rollout of new and updated devices.

To receive the dedicated support of the knowledgeable and experienced team at Nexus Software LLC.

About Nexus Software LLC

Nexus Software LLC is a world leader in multi-channel device management middleware and related products and services. For more than 30 years, Nexus Software has been used by financial institutions around the world to connect any branch solution, to any device, from any vendor. Nexus Software’s XFS standards-based, vendor-neutral solutions are installed in over 400,000 branch teller workstations at more than 1,300 financial institutions around the world. Nexus Software is headquartered in Kirtland, Ohio, with an additional development office in Apex, North Carolina, USA.

For more information on Nexus Software LLC products and services, visit the company’s website at http://www.nexussoft.com/, email info@nexussoft.com or call +1 (440) 210-3400.

