Nexus Software LLC Nexus Evolution™ 2019 Release

The newest release of the indgrated middleware for banking devices such as Recyclers, PinPads, and more is here.

KIRTLAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nexus Evolution™ (Nexus Software LLC), a device management middleware for the banking industry, is pleased to announce the release of Nexus Evolution 2019. This year’s release includes enhancements in recycler support and expanded device options. New reporting options make communicating licensing and support details even easier.

“For NE19 we put a lot of work into implementing the most requested recycler features: simpler bill counting and a new duress lock feature,” stated Mike Buffington, Chief Architect for Nexus Software LLC. “Also in this release is enhanced functionality to ensure that the port redirectors and serial connections work as expected.”

Nexus Evolution is a device management middleware that allows financial service providers to connect their branch teller solutions to most available banking devices. The latest release of this integrated product will help create your best solution, especially if you are:

1. Wanting more flexibility and options in your device choices.

2. Looking to get the most out of your recyclers.

3. Struggling with the output from Windows Printers.

4. Looking to take advantage of the security and other specialized options of the latest devices.

5. Exploring implementing a virtual environment.

“Retail Banking is evolving and so is Nexus Evolution. Our goal is to provide the tools needed to efficiently manage necessary devices in the financial institutions network, keeping the focus on the customer and not the equipment,” said Kevin Eilerman, CEO and President of Nexus Software LLC.

About Nexus Software LLC

Nexus Software LLC is a world-leader in multi-channel device management middleware and related products and services. For more than 30 years, Nexus Software has been used by financial institutions around the world to connect any branch solution, to any device, from any vendor. Nexus Software’s XFS standards-based, vendor-neutral solutions are installed in over 350,000 branch teller workstations at more than 1,200 financial institutions around the world. Nexus Software is headquartered in Kirtland, Ohio, with an additional development office in Apex, North Carolina, USA.

For more information on Nexus Software LLC products and services, visit the company’s website at http://www.nexussoft.com/, email info@nexussoft.com or call +1 (440) 210-3400.

