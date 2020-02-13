Indonesia Industrial Lubricant Sales Volume is expected to reach about 722 million litres by 2023: Ken Research
The Report covers competitive landscape of major players with special focus on Pertamina, Shell, Castrol, Idemitsu, Total, Exxon Mobil and Pacific Lubritama.INDONESIA, February 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It is expected during the forecast period, 2018-2023E; the sale volume of hydraulic oil, industrial greases and gear oil in the industrial lubricant market would grow at a CAGR of close to 8%, 5% and 9% respectively. Hydraulic oil is estimated to dominate the market owing to higher demand from multiple end users industries, such as mining, construction, power generation, general manufacturing and others.
Construction & Mining sector is expected to contribute majority share in the total sales volume of industrial lubricants in Indonesia in 2023. As on 31st December 2018, a total of 160,576 construction projects were established in the country and it is expected that, the number of construction projects would further increase in the coming years.
Increasing End User Demand: The industrial segment is marked by heavy lubricant consumption majorly due to continuous equipment operations. The end users comprise of various sectors such as power, chemicals, metals, manufacturing, automotive, mining, road construction and others. Diversifying application requirements coupled with increased interest in the use of bio-derived lubricants and waste-oil recycling is expected to drive the market volume. Emergence of new establishments in the SME sector owing to government’s push would also create a positive impact on the utilization of industrial lubricants in the country.
Expansion in Production Capacity: There has been a rise in number of domestic & international players setting up manufacturing facilities in the country. It is anticipated that domestic and international players will be setting up more lubricant oil blending plants in order to expand their operations in the country. Major lubricant manufacturers will focus on new product development and product customizations (with focus on higher technical grade) in order to further increase their market penetration in the coming years.
Increasing Demand for Synthetic and Semi-Synthetic Lubricants: Synthetic and semi-synthetic lubricants are majorly used in the industrial sector for the efficient functioning as well as smooth working of machines. Both the lubricant types are growing in popularity owing to their wide capability of improving industrial equipment’s productivity. These are widely available in liquid, semi-fluid and solid state and further possess various characteristics such as high Viscosity Index (VI), high level of thermal stability, low freezing point, high boiling point and others, therefore collectively helping to reduce friction between surfaces of machinery parts and the rate of wear and tear.
Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication “Indonesia Industrial Lubricants Market Outlook to 2023 - By Industrial Lubricants (Hydraulic Oils, Industrial Greases, Metal Working Fluids, Industrial Gear Oils, Turbine Oils, Compressor Oils, and Others), By End Uses (Construction and Mining, General Manufacturing, Power Generation, Metal Production, Food Processing, Cement and Others), By Distribution Channel (Direct Sales and Dealer Network)” believe that the market is expected to register positive CAGR of close to 7% in terms of sales volume during the forecasted period 2018-2023.
