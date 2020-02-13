Indonesia Industrial Lubricant Sales Volume is expected to reach about 722 million litres by 2023: Ken Research

Indonesia Industrial Lubricants Market Indonesia Industrial Lubricants Industry

The Report covers competitive landscape of major players with special focus on Pertamina, Shell, Castrol, Idemitsu, Total, Exxon Mobil and Pacific Lubritama.

INDONESIA, February 13, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- It is expected during the forecast period, 2018-2023E; the sale volume of hydraulic oil, industrial greases and gear oil in the industrial lubricant market would grow at a CAGR of close to 8%, 5% and 9% respectively. Hydraulic oil is estimated to dominate the market owing to higher demand from multiple end users industries, such as mining, construction, power generation, general manufacturing and others.Construction & Mining sector is expected to contribute majority share in the total sales volume of industrial lubricants in Indonesia in 2023. As on 31st December 2018, a total of 160,576 construction projects were established in the country and it is expected that, the number of construction projects would further increase in the coming years.Increasing End User Demand: The industrial segment is marked by heavy lubricant consumption majorly due to continuous equipment operations. The end users comprise of various sectors such as power, chemicals, metals, manufacturing, automotive, mining, road construction and others. Diversifying application requirements coupled with increased interest in the use of bio-derived lubricants and waste-oil recycling is expected to drive the market volume. Emergence of new establishments in the SME sector owing to government’s push would also create a positive impact on the utilization of industrial lubricants in the country.Expansion in Production Capacity: There has been a rise in number of domestic & international players setting up manufacturing facilities in the country. It is anticipated that domestic and international players will be setting up more lubricant oil blending plants in order to expand their operations in the country. Major lubricant manufacturers will focus on new product development and product customizations (with focus on higher technical grade) in order to further increase their market penetration in the coming years.For more information on the research report, refer to below link:Increasing Demand for Synthetic and Semi-Synthetic Lubricants: Synthetic and semi-synthetic lubricants are majorly used in the industrial sector for the efficient functioning as well as smooth working of machines. Both the lubricant types are growing in popularity owing to their wide capability of improving industrial equipment’s productivity. These are widely available in liquid, semi-fluid and solid state and further possess various characteristics such as high Viscosity Index (VI), high level of thermal stability, low freezing point, high boiling point and others, therefore collectively helping to reduce friction between surfaces of machinery parts and the rate of wear and tear.Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication “ Indonesia Industrial Lubricants Market Outlook to 2023 - By Industrial Lubricants (Hydraulic Oils, Industrial Greases, Metal Working Fluids, Industrial Gear Oils, Turbine Oils, Compressor Oils, and Others), By End Uses (Construction and Mining, General Manufacturing, Power Generation, Metal Production, Food Processing, Cement and Others), By Distribution Channel (Direct Sales and Dealer Network)” believe that the market is expected to register positive CAGR of close to 7% in terms of sales volume during the forecasted period 2018-2023.Key Segments Covered in Indonesia Industrial Lubricants Market• By Origino Mineral Lubricanto Semi-Synthetic Lubricanto Synthetic Lubricant• By Type of Industrial Lubricantso Hydraulic Oilso Industrial Greaseso Metal Working Fluidso Industrial Gear Oilso Turbine Oilso Compressor Oilso Others• By Industrial End Useso Construction and Miningo General Manufacturingo Power Generationo Metal productiono Food Processingo Cemento Others• By Type of Distribution Channelso Direct Saleso Dealer Network• By Sales Clusterso Kalimantano Sulawesio Papuao Sumatra• By Basis of Packagingo Barrels, Drumso Smaller Packso IBC (Intermediate Bulk Containers)Key Target Audience• Industrial Lubricant Manufacturers• Industrial Lubricant Importers• Industrial Lubricant Distributors• Government and Regulatory Authority• Construction Companies• Textile Companies• Cement Companies• Mining Companies• Paper and Pulp Manufacturers• Power Generation Companies• Steel Manufacturers• Investors and VC FirmsTime Period Captured in the Report:• Historical Period – 2013-2018• Forecast Period – 2019-2023Companies Covered:• PT Pertamina Lubricants• PT Shell Indonesia• Exxon Mobil• PT Castrol Indonesia• PT Total Indonesia• PT Idemitsu Lube Indonesia• PT Balmer Lawrie Indonesia• PT Pacific Lubritama• PT Fuchs Lubricants Indonesia• PT Chevron IndonesiaKey Topics Covered in the ReportIndonesia Industrial Lubricant Industry Value Chain (Inter-Entity Relationship and Margin Analysis)Indonesia Industrial Lubricant MarketIntroduction to Indonesia Industrial Lubricant MarketIndonesia Industrial Lubricant Market Size Basis Revenue and Sales Volume, 2013-2018Indonesia Industrial Lubricant Market Segmentation, 2013-2018Competition Landscape in the Indonesia Industrial Lubricant MarketIndonesia Industrial Lubricant Market Future Outlook and Projections Basis Revenue and Sales Volume, 2018-2023EIssues and Challenges Indonesia Industrial Lubricant MarketDecision Making Parameters in Selecting a Vendor for Industrial Lubricant in IndonesiaPain points faced by the end users and suppliers in Indonesia Industrial Lubricant MarketEnd User Analysis in Indonesia Industrial Lubricant MarketSWOT Analysis of Indonesia Industrial Lubricant MarketTrends and Growth Drivers in Indonesia Industrial Lubricant MarketGovernment Regulations in the Indonesia Industrial Lubricant MarketCompany Profiles of Major Players in Indonesia Industrial Lubricant MarketAnalyst RecommendationsIndonesia Mineral Lubricant MarketIndonesia Semi Synthetic Lubricant MarketIndonesia Synthetic Lubricant SalesIndonesia Hydraulic Oils MarketIndonesia Industrial Greases Sale VolumeIndonesia Metal Working Fluids Lubricants RevenueIndonesia Industrial Lubricants Production VolumeIndonesia Industrial Lubricants Production CapacityIndonesia Industrial Lubricants SalesIndonesia Turbine Oil PriceNumber of Players Indonesia LubricantHydraulic Oil Sales IndonesiaIndustrial Greases Sales in IndonesiaCompressor Oil Sales in IndonesiaTurbine Oil Sales in IndonesiaIndonesia Compressor Oils SalesGear Oil Sales in IndonesiaBest Selling Products PertaminaPT Shell Indonesia SalesPT Castrol Indonesia RevenueBest Selling Products PT Idemitsu IndonesiaIndustrial Lubricant Sales KalimantanIndustrial Lubricant Sales PapuaIndustrial Lubricant Sales SumatraSWOT Indonesia Industrial LubricantsTrends Indonesia Industrial LubricantsIssues Indonesia Industrial LubricantsRegulations Indonesia Industrial LubricantsProduction Capacity PertaminaExxon Mobil Sale Volume in IndonesiaIndustrial Lubricant Sale Volume PertaminaIndustrial Lubricant Sale Volume ShellIndustrial Lubricant Sale Volume CastrolLubricant Oil blending Plants IndonesiaIndustrial Lubricant Application Construction SectorIndustrial Lubricant Application Mining SectorIndustrial Lubricant Application Power Generation SectorIndustrial Lubricant Application Cement SectorFuture of Indonesia Industrial Lubricant MarketFuture Indonesia Industrial LubricantFor more information on the research report, refer to below link:Related ReportsContact 