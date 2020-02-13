Get Ready to Glide with Playpal Games with the Launch of Iggy Skate

Playpal Inc just launched yet another Playpal Game called Iggy Skate with a mission to challenge the stigma of gaming as an unhealthy habit.

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED SATATES, February 13, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The budding women-led health-tech startup, Playpal Inc, just launched yet another Playpal Game called Iggy Skate. In the past year, Playpal’s gaming sub-unit launched 2 health games, Keeko and Bon Bon Jump, with a mission to challenge the stigma of gaming as an unhealthy habit. The goal has always been to continue rolling out health games that activate, educate, and motivate individuals about their health without having an obvious / explicit health motive. Considering the most current trends and user-surveys, game apps that get their message across without seeming to have a message have a lasting impact on users; this finding is the focal point of Playpal Games (read more here) and forms the premise of Keeko, Bon Bon Jump, and now Iggy Skate.The objectives of all Playpal Games are two-fold: 1) to indirectly incentivise health by converting metrics like steps-count into Fitcoins, which can then be used to unlock premium game-features, and 2) to educate users on topics ranging from nutritional information of various foods to tips on adopting healthy habits.What is Iggy Skate?Iggy is originally a Keeko Game character and a part of The Resistance. He is the ultimate bad boy and wears his love for punk-rock on his sleeve - literally! Keeko game-players loved Iggy’s persona, so Playpal Games decided to launch a classic single-tap adventure skating spin-off on him. The game has two environments: 1) the City, where Iggy collects energy boosters, juices, and healthy drinks for The Resistance before the big fight with Falfa (the evil doughnut), and 2) the Jungle, where Iggy uses his skating skills and tricks to overcome obstacles, collect fruits and power ups, and complete level challenges.Like all Playpal Games, Iggy Skate uses three major gamification modules for all its games: 1) App Data, 2) Rewards, and 3) Social. To learn more about these modules and how they work (including Fitcoins and Fitstats), read the Playpal blog and stay tuned for more updates on Playpal Games by signing up for the Playpal newsletter here. ABOUT PLAYPALPlaypal is a digital web and mobile platform on a mission to create an all-encompassing gamified health ecosystem that 1) integrates with any and all health IOT devices, sensors, and apps (including games!), 2) offers a customized health profile and AI-driven predictive analyses, and 3) incentivizes you with real-world rewards via a digital health currency. Our Platform gives users an advanced health profile and preventative health analyses by tracking their physical and cognitive data from various third party integrations. We combine this analysis with our patented Health Score to guide users towards better health and to incentivise them with real-world rewards. Our vision of health reverses institution-driven health by placing the focus on the individual.More information can be found onPlaypal Inc+1 720-280-8475email us hereConnect@goplaypal.com



