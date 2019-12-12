Playpal Partners with Smart City AG to Welcome You to a Smarter Tomorrow

To bring its global vision of sustainable health, Playpal just announced its upcoming research pilot with one of its very first partners: Smart City AG.

ENGLEWOOD, CO, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the average lifespan expands, the probability of minor issues developing into chronic conditions increases. Longevity has placed a significant burden on traditional healthcare, which is geared to treat patients only after the onset of symptoms. In these situations, the symptoms develop well past the point of being handled via benign interventions. While the health industry has undergone significant technological revolutions - with EHRs, EMRs, mHealth apps, fitness wearables , and health IoTs taking the industry by storm - the market remains uni-dimensional and fragmented. Healthcare systems must shift away from the disease model and move toward a health model where the goal of living a better quality life is as important as the treatment of diseases and ailments. That is where Playpal comes in, a digital web and mobile platform on a mission to create an all-encompassing gamified ecosystem of proactive health management.To bring its global vision of sustainable health to fruition, Playpal just announced its upcoming research pilot with one of its very first partners: Smart City AG.SC+PP = Smart Health:The Salutogenic ApproachWith a vision to achieve a sustainable future through the use of modern technologies, the forward-thinking Smart City Team has proposed a thesis that addresses all three dimensions of the individual - dimensions which one must be aware of in order to achieve the best health state/well-being. They are as follows: a) biological (the internal dimension), b) psychological (the internal dimension), and c) sociological (the external dimension). With the salutogenic approach to health, both Teams are now exploring how core beliefs and bodily processes interact with one another and how diseases emerge as conflicted epigenetics. The idea is to narrow in on a disease-case that can be piloted in an existing smart city, tie both Teams’ rewards mechanisms together, explore the impact of different environments on one's health and wellbeing, and to become the leading and joint-authority on holistic health.With Smart City AG’s ever-connected, energy-efficient smart cities and Playpal’s AI-driven gamified health platform, there is a wealth of opportunity to educate the pilot participants on the importance of collecting behavioral and health data so that they are always ‘doctor ready” when - and if - a health issue manifests. It is expensive to cure a disease but an investment to engage in proactive health management; as both parties move forward to define the scope of their research project, this paradigm toward health is expected to strengthen. As 2019 nears its end, 2020 holds the promise of the “Smart Health” pilot. So stay tuned and join the Smart City and Playpal communities for latest updates!ABOUT PLAYAPLPlaypal is a digital web and mobile platform on a mission to create an all-encompassing gamified health ecosystem that 1) integrates with any and all health IOT devices, sensors, and apps (including games!), 2) offers a customized health profile and AI-driven predictive analyses, and 3) incentivizes you with real-world rewards via a digital health currency . Our Platform gives users an advanced health profile and preventative health analyses by tracking their physical and cognitive data from various third party integrations. We combine this analysis with our patented Health Score to guide users towards better health and to incentivise them with real-world rewards. Our vision of health reverses institution-driven health by placing the focus on the individual.



