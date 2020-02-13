Uganda Logistics and Warehousing Market is Expected to Reach USD 890 million by 2023: Ken Research

Uganda Logistics and Warehousing Market Uganda Logistics and Warehousing Industry

The report concludes with market projections for future and analyst recommendations highlighting the major opportunities and challenges.

UGANDA, February 13, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The new airport at Hoima district is expected to be completed by 2020. After its completion, it will be the second international airport after Entebbe international airport in Uganda. This will help in boosting the air freight and also help in the increase of international shipments of the courier and parcels.Under Regional Integration Implementation Project II (RIIP II), the Government of Uganda has planned to build two warehouses, one in Katuna and one in Busia, in the future. This is expected to stimulate the growth of warehousing market in future.Uganda Post Limited (UPL) has increased their fleet and transportation with buses and motorbikes to deliver e-commerce parcels in 2018. It is working on widening their network to ensure last-mile delivery with a home service delivery based on physical addresses. This will pave way for the growth of courier and parcel services in Uganda in future.The Master Plan on Logistics in the Northern Economic Corridor 2011-2030: According to the plan, there will be modal shift function among rail, truck and inland waterway, container depot function to reduce export cost and logistics service including warehouse, distribution center, and one stop shop. The multimodal plan is aimed at linking Uganda to other countries namely Kenya through Mombasa port, Rwanda, Burundi, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Southern Sudan. This will help in improving the trade scenario among these countries and hence, boost logistics in Uganda.Emergence of E-commerce Sector: The e-commerce industry is in its nascent stage but it is expected to generate more demand for logistics services as there will be an increase in the internet penetration of the country with around 40.5% of the total population using internet in 2019. Warehousing market and courier and parcel services are expected garner the advantage and serve the growing demand for storage and transportation of goods.For more information, refer to below link:Second National Development Plan (NDPII, 2015/16-2019/20) - As per the Second National Development Plan (NDPII, 2015/16-2019/20), ten 20,000 Megatonnes capacity silos and sixty 5000 Megatonnes warehouses will be established across the country by 2020. Additionally, the private sector will be incentivized by the government to invest in trade infrastructure development such as cold storage facilities, laboratories and community silos. This will help in stimulating the growth of warehousing sector in the country in future.Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication “ Uganda Logistics and Warehousing Market Outlook to 2022/23 – By Rail, Land, Air Freight Forwarding; International and Domestic Freight, Integrated and Contract Logistics Freight Forwarding, By warehousing (Industrial / Retail, Container Freight / Inland Container Depot and Cold Storage), By Courier and Parcel” believe that the Logistics and warehousing Market is experiencing a slow growth due to the underdeveloped infrastructure. The government should invest in infrastructure to improve the trade scenario and help the market grow.Key Segments Covered• Logistics and Warehousing: By Service Mix (Freight Forwarding, Warehousing and Courier and Parcel Activities)• Freight Forwarding: By Mode of Service (Road Freight, Rail Freight, and Air Freight) By Mode of Freight (Domestic and International Freight Forwarding) By Flow Corridors (Asian Region, Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) Region, European Union, North America and Others) By Contract and Integrated Logistics By End Users (Food, Beverages and Consumer Retail, Automotive and Healthcare and Others)• Warehousing: By Business Model (Industrial/Retail, Container Freight/Inland Container Depot, and Cold Storage) By Region(Central, Eastern, Western and Northern Uganda) By Type of Warehouses (Closed, Open warehouses and Cold storage) By Contract and Integrated Logistics By End Users (Food and Beverages, Automotive, Consumer Retail, Healthcare and Others)• Third-Party Logistics: By Service Mix (Freight Forwarding and Warehousing)• Courier and Parcel: By Air and Ground Express By Domestic and International Shipments By Delivery Period for International (One day, Two-three days and Four to six day delivery) Domestic Shipments (One Day Delivery, Two Day Delivery and Three Day Delivery) By Intra City and Inter City By Market Structure (B2B, B2C, and C2C Segments) By Region (East Africa, Asia, European and North & South Africa and America)Key Target Audience• Logistics Companies• Warehousing Companies• Courier and Parcel Companies• E-Commerce Companies• Logistics Association• Government Association• Investors and Private Equity CompaniesTime Period Captured in the Report:• Historical Period: 2013/14-2017/18• Forecast Period: 2018/19-2022E/23ECompanies Covered:Freight Forwarding and Warehousing Market:• Bollore Transport and Logistics Uganda• Spedag Interfreight Uganda Ltd• Maersk Uganda Ltd• Kenfreight Uganda Ltd• CMA CGM Uganda Ltd• Union Logistics Uganda Ltd• Multiple Hauliers Ltd.Courier and Parcel Market:• DHL International Gmbh• AramexKey Topics covered in the reportExecutive SummaryResearch MethodologyUganda Logistics and Warehousing MarketUganda Freight Forwarding MarketUganda Warehousing MarketUganda Courier and Parcel MarketUganda Third-Party Logistics (3PL) MarketCompany Profiles of Major Players in Uganda Logistics and Warehousing MarketTrade Scenario in Uganda Logistics and Warehousing MarketIndustry Norms and Regulations in Uganda Logistics and Warehousing MarketTrends and Developments in Uganda Logistics and Warehousing MarketIssues and Challenges in Uganda Logistics MarketUganda Logistics and Warehousing Market Future Outlook and ProjectionsAnalyst Recommendations for Uganda Logistics and Warehousing MarketUganda Logistics IndustryUganda Freight Forwarding MarketUganda Transportation VolumeUganda Transportation RevenueUganda Warehousing MarketUganda Courier and Parcel MarketUganda Third Party Logistics MarketFreight Forwarding Revenue UgandaWarehousing Revenue UgandaCourier and Parcel Revenue UgandaThird Party Logistics Revenue UgandaUganda Rail FleetCargo Revenue UgandaUganda Cargo VolumeThe Master Plan on Logistics in the Northern Economic CorridorUganda Road FreightUganda Air FreightAir Freight RevenueRail Cargo UgandaAir Cargo UgandaRoads Network UgandaRevenue Air Cargo UgandaRevenue Rail Cargo UgandaUganda Multimodal TransportationUganda Freight Forwarding Domestic MarketUganda Freight Forwarding International MarketFlow Corridors Freight Forwarding UgandaUganda Freight Forwarding End UsersUganda Freight Forwarding Contract LogisticsBollore Transport and Logistics Air FreightBollore Transport and Logistics Sea FreightBollore Transport and Logistics Warehouse spaceSpedag Interfreight Uganda Ltd RevenueMultiple Hauliers Ltd. RevenueMaersk Uganda Ltd Ocean Freight Revenue LtdMaersk Uganda Ltd Air Freight RevenueKenfreight Uganda Ltd. RevenueKenfreight Uganda Warehouse spaceKenfreight Uganda Ltd FleetCMA CGM Uganda Ltd. RevenueCMA CGM Uganda Ltd Shipping callsCMA CGM Uganda Sea FreightUnion Logistics Uganda Ltd. RevenueUnion Logistics Uganda Fleet SizeDHL Uganda RevenueAramex Uganda RevenueFreight Forwarding Trends UgandaWarehousing Market Trends UgandaCourier and Parcel Market Trends UgandaFreight Forwarding Market Growth UgandaWarehousing Market Growth UgandaCourier and Parcel Market Growth UgandaFreight Forwarding Developments UgandaWarehousing Developments UgandaCourier and Parcel Developments UgandaUganda Freight Forwarding Market RegulationsUganda Warehousing Market RegulationsUganda Courier and Parcel Market RegulationsUganda Freight Forwarding FutureUganda Warehousing FutureUganda Third Party FutureUganda Courier and Parcel FutureUganda Rail Freight Revenue FutureRoad Freight Revenue Future Outlook UgandaAir Freight Revenue Future Outlook UgandaUganda Freight Forwarding Domestic RevenueUganda Freight Forwarding International RevenueUganda Freight Forwarding End Users FutureUganda Freight Forwarding Contract Logistics FutureUganda Freight Forwarding Integrated Logistics FutureUganda Industrial/Retail Warehouse RevenueUganda Container Freight/Inland Container Depot RevenueCentral Uganda Warehousing MarketEastern Uganda Warehousing MarketNorthern and Western Uganda Warehousing MarketNamanve Uganda Warehouse RevenueKampala Uganda Warehouse RevenueUganda Warehousing Contract Logistics MarketUganda Warehousing Integrated Logistics MarketUganda Warehousing Contract Logistics FutureUganda Warehousing Integrated Logistics FutureUganda Closed Warehouses RevenueUganda Open Warehouses RevenueUganda Cold storage RevenueFor more information, refer to below link:Related ReportsContact Us:Ken ResearchAnkur Gupta, Head Marketing & CommunicationsAnkur@kenresearch.com+91-9015378249



