Uganda Logistics and Warehousing Market is Expected to Reach USD 890 million by 2023: Ken Research
The report concludes with market projections for future and analyst recommendations highlighting the major opportunities and challenges.UGANDA, February 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new airport at Hoima district is expected to be completed by 2020. After its completion, it will be the second international airport after Entebbe international airport in Uganda. This will help in boosting the air freight and also help in the increase of international shipments of the courier and parcels.
Under Regional Integration Implementation Project II (RIIP II), the Government of Uganda has planned to build two warehouses, one in Katuna and one in Busia, in the future. This is expected to stimulate the growth of warehousing market in future.
Uganda Post Limited (UPL) has increased their fleet and transportation with buses and motorbikes to deliver e-commerce parcels in 2018. It is working on widening their network to ensure last-mile delivery with a home service delivery based on physical addresses. This will pave way for the growth of courier and parcel services in Uganda in future.
The Master Plan on Logistics in the Northern Economic Corridor 2011-2030: According to the plan, there will be modal shift function among rail, truck and inland waterway, container depot function to reduce export cost and logistics service including warehouse, distribution center, and one stop shop. The multimodal plan is aimed at linking Uganda to other countries namely Kenya through Mombasa port, Rwanda, Burundi, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Southern Sudan. This will help in improving the trade scenario among these countries and hence, boost logistics in Uganda.
Emergence of E-commerce Sector: The e-commerce industry is in its nascent stage but it is expected to generate more demand for logistics services as there will be an increase in the internet penetration of the country with around 40.5% of the total population using internet in 2019. Warehousing market and courier and parcel services are expected garner the advantage and serve the growing demand for storage and transportation of goods.
For more information, refer to below link:
Second National Development Plan (NDPII, 2015/16-2019/20) - As per the Second National Development Plan (NDPII, 2015/16-2019/20), ten 20,000 Megatonnes capacity silos and sixty 5000 Megatonnes warehouses will be established across the country by 2020. Additionally, the private sector will be incentivized by the government to invest in trade infrastructure development such as cold storage facilities, laboratories and community silos. This will help in stimulating the growth of warehousing sector in the country in future.
Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication “Uganda Logistics and Warehousing Market Outlook to 2022/23 – By Rail, Land, Air Freight Forwarding; International and Domestic Freight, Integrated and Contract Logistics Freight Forwarding, By warehousing (Industrial / Retail, Container Freight / Inland Container Depot and Cold Storage), By Courier and Parcel” believe that the Logistics and warehousing Market is experiencing a slow growth due to the underdeveloped infrastructure. The government should invest in infrastructure to improve the trade scenario and help the market grow.
Key Segments Covered
• Logistics and Warehousing:
By Service Mix (Freight Forwarding, Warehousing and Courier and Parcel Activities)
• Freight Forwarding:
By Mode of Service (Road Freight, Rail Freight, and Air Freight)
By Mode of Freight (Domestic and International Freight Forwarding)
By Flow Corridors (Asian Region, Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) Region, European Union, North America and Others)
By Contract and Integrated Logistics
By End Users (Food, Beverages and Consumer Retail, Automotive and Healthcare and Others)
• Warehousing:
By Business Model (Industrial/Retail, Container Freight/Inland Container Depot, and Cold Storage)
By Region(Central, Eastern, Western and Northern Uganda)
By Type of Warehouses (Closed, Open warehouses and Cold storage)
By Contract and Integrated Logistics
By End Users (Food and Beverages, Automotive, Consumer Retail, Healthcare and Others)
• Third-Party Logistics:
By Service Mix (Freight Forwarding and Warehousing)
• Courier and Parcel:
By Air and Ground Express
By Domestic and International Shipments
By Delivery Period for International (One day, Two-three days and Four to six day delivery) Domestic Shipments (One Day Delivery, Two Day Delivery and Three Day Delivery)
By Intra City and Inter City
By Market Structure (B2B, B2C, and C2C Segments)
By Region (East Africa, Asia, European and North & South Africa and America)
Key Target Audience
• Logistics Companies
• Warehousing Companies
• Courier and Parcel Companies
• E-Commerce Companies
• Logistics Association
• Government Association
• Investors and Private Equity Companies
Time Period Captured in the Report:
• Historical Period: 2013/14-2017/18
• Forecast Period: 2018/19-2022E/23E
Companies Covered:
Freight Forwarding and Warehousing Market:
• Bollore Transport and Logistics Uganda
• Spedag Interfreight Uganda Ltd
• Maersk Uganda Ltd
• Kenfreight Uganda Ltd
• CMA CGM Uganda Ltd
• Union Logistics Uganda Ltd
• Multiple Hauliers Ltd.
Courier and Parcel Market:
• DHL International Gmbh
• Aramex
Key Topics covered in the report
Executive Summary
Research Methodology
Logistics Infrastructure in Uganda Logistics Market
Uganda Logistics and Warehousing Market
Uganda Freight Forwarding Market
Uganda Warehousing Market
Uganda Courier and Parcel Market
Uganda Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market
Company Profiles of Major Players in Uganda Logistics and Warehousing Market
Trade Scenario in Uganda Logistics and Warehousing Market
Industry Norms and Regulations in Uganda Logistics and Warehousing Market
Trends and Developments in Uganda Logistics and Warehousing Market
Issues and Challenges in Uganda Logistics Market
Uganda Logistics and Warehousing Market Future Outlook and Projections
Analyst Recommendations for Uganda Logistics and Warehousing Market
Uganda Logistics Industry
Uganda Freight Forwarding Market
Uganda Transportation Volume
Uganda Transportation Revenue
Uganda Warehousing Market
Uganda Courier and Parcel Market
Uganda Third Party Logistics Market
Freight Forwarding Revenue Uganda
Warehousing Revenue Uganda
Courier and Parcel Revenue Uganda
Third Party Logistics Revenue Uganda
Uganda Rail Fleet
Cargo Revenue Uganda
Uganda Cargo Volume
The Master Plan on Logistics in the Northern Economic Corridor
Uganda Road Freight
Uganda Air Freight
Air Freight Revenue
Rail Cargo Uganda
Air Cargo Uganda
Roads Network Uganda
Revenue Air Cargo Uganda
Revenue Rail Cargo Uganda
Uganda Multimodal Transportation
Uganda Freight Forwarding Domestic Market
Uganda Freight Forwarding International Market
Flow Corridors Freight Forwarding Uganda
Uganda Freight Forwarding End Users
Uganda Freight Forwarding Contract Logistics
Bollore Transport and Logistics Air Freight
Bollore Transport and Logistics Sea Freight
Bollore Transport and Logistics Warehouse space
Spedag Interfreight Uganda Ltd Revenue
Multiple Hauliers Ltd. Revenue
Maersk Uganda Ltd Ocean Freight Revenue Ltd
Maersk Uganda Ltd Air Freight Revenue
Kenfreight Uganda Ltd. Revenue
Kenfreight Uganda Warehouse space
Kenfreight Uganda Ltd Fleet
CMA CGM Uganda Ltd. Revenue
CMA CGM Uganda Ltd Shipping calls
CMA CGM Uganda Sea Freight
Union Logistics Uganda Ltd. Revenue
Union Logistics Uganda Fleet Size
DHL Uganda Revenue
Aramex Uganda Revenue
Freight Forwarding Trends Uganda
Warehousing Market Trends Uganda
Courier and Parcel Market Trends Uganda
Freight Forwarding Market Growth Uganda
Warehousing Market Growth Uganda
Courier and Parcel Market Growth Uganda
Freight Forwarding Developments Uganda
Warehousing Developments Uganda
Courier and Parcel Developments Uganda
Uganda Freight Forwarding Market Regulations
Uganda Warehousing Market Regulations
Uganda Courier and Parcel Market Regulations
Uganda Freight Forwarding Future
Uganda Warehousing Future
Uganda Third Party Future
Uganda Courier and Parcel Future
Uganda Rail Freight Revenue Future
Road Freight Revenue Future Outlook Uganda
Air Freight Revenue Future Outlook Uganda
Uganda Freight Forwarding Domestic Revenue
Uganda Freight Forwarding International Revenue
Uganda Freight Forwarding End Users Future
Uganda Freight Forwarding Contract Logistics Future
Uganda Freight Forwarding Integrated Logistics Future
Uganda Industrial/Retail Warehouse Revenue
Uganda Container Freight/Inland Container Depot Revenue
Central Uganda Warehousing Market
Eastern Uganda Warehousing Market
Northern and Western Uganda Warehousing Market
Namanve Uganda Warehouse Revenue
Kampala Uganda Warehouse Revenue
Uganda Warehousing Contract Logistics Market
Uganda Warehousing Integrated Logistics Market
Uganda Warehousing Contract Logistics Future
Uganda Warehousing Integrated Logistics Future
Uganda Closed Warehouses Revenue
Uganda Open Warehouses Revenue
Uganda Cold storage Revenue
https://www.kenresearch.com/automotive-transportation-and-warehousing/logistics-and-shipping/uganda-logistics-and-warehousing-market/251373-100.html
