OKW's New EASYTEC Flanged Enclosures For IIoT and Sensor Electronics

OKW's new flanged enclosures specifically for IIoT and sensors EASYTEC enclosures can be mounted to poles with cable ties EASYTEC can be mounted to walls or machines with screws

OKW’s EASYTEC is a new range of flanged plastic enclosures for modern sensor electronics. It can be mounted quickly and easily on poles or flat surfaces.

EASYTEC is our latest enclosures range for the growing IIoT and smart sensor market.” — Sean Bailey

BRIDGEVILLE, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, February 13, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- OKW has launched EASYTEC, a new range of flanged plastic enclosures for modern sensor electronics. It can be mounted quickly and easily on poles, tubes or flat surfaces.Robust and IP-rated EASYTEC is designed to survive industrial environments – either indoors or outdoors. Applications include IoT/IIoT, sensor systems, security and monitoring, IT, control, environmental, medical and laboratory technology.EASYTEC offers a high degree of stability. Its flat base has a curved recess that makes the enclosure easy to mount on poles. Integrated mounting flanges have holes for pan head screws and apertures for cable ties. The top section is soft contoured for optimum ergonomics.Internal screw pillars in the top and base mean each enclosure can accommodate two PCBs. The housings are assembled using tamperproof stainless steel Torx screws – perfect for medical electronics.EASYTEC is available in two plan sizes (80 and 100) and two heights – giving a range of four sizes from 3.98” x 1.97” x 0.87” to 4.76” x 2.44” x 1.22”. They are molded from UV-stable ASA+PC-FR for indoor and outdoor use. The standard color is off-white (RAL 9002).Prices start at $17. Options and accessories include IP 65 seals, 2.5 x 6 mm self-tapping screws (for PCBs) and a Torx T8 screwdriver.Customising options include custom colors, CNC machining, lacquering, printing or laser marking of legends and logos, decor foils, RFI/EMI shielding, installation and assembly.

EASYTEC Flanged Enclosures For IIoT and Sensor Electronics



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.