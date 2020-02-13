Indonesia Sportswear Market is Expected to Reach around IDR 18.4 trillion in terms of Revenue by the year ending 2023.

Indonesia Sportswear Market Indonesia Sportswear Industry

The market is expected to register a positive CAGR of 6.6% in terms of revenue during the forecast period of 2019E–2023E.

INDONESIA, February 13, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rising disposable income and expanding middle class population will collectively drive the sales of sportswear especially footwear, apparel and accessories within Indonesia.Internet retailing is gaining prominence in terms of sportswear distribution channel in Indonesia owing to the increasing smartphone and internet penetration in the country.The industry is driven by fashion trends such as street style and athleisure and are seen as a permanent fixture spanning across each group and gender among Indonesians.Rising Disposable Income and Expanding Middle Class Population of Indonesia: Disposable income of the growing middle class coupled with rising GDP per capita from USD 2,984.0 in 2010 to USD 3,846.0 in 2017. The other factors leading to rise of the middle class is the economic growth of Indonesia. The GDP of Indonesia during 2017 was USD 1.016 trillion. In accordance with the World Bank report released in 2012, around 7 million people join the middle class each year in Indonesia. The higher the consumer spending of the group has led to rising demand for sports apparel and footwear. Another trend that has fostered the demand for sportswear is the increase in the young population base in Indonesia and the trends associated with them.Rising awareness of Healthy Lifestyle: For the Indonesians, sports are no longer just physical exercise. It has become a lifestyle choice and a means of entertainment. A jakpat.net survey from 2017 stated that around 44.2% respondents claimed that they played sports once a week and around 38.4% respondents claimed that they played sport twice or thrice in a week. Some of the leading sports activities came out to be jogging / running and football / Futsal thereby, driving the demand for running based and football based apparel and footwear. Apart from that, the sportswear industry of Indonesia is experiencing trends such as athleisure which is a combination of fashion and functionality.Internet Retailing: Sportswear apparel and footwear within Indonesia is forecasted to grow at a massive double digit CAGR of 22.4% via internet based retailing over 2019-2023. Internet retailing has been particularly popular with the women customers. It has been observed that women customers are better adapting the E-commerce channel than the male customers. In addition to that, the channel is rapidly growing as internet based retailers hold large scale seasonal sale and offer discounts on a daily basis with limited period sale. Along with the emergence of the E-commerce websites, it is expected that sales via traditional stores would decline in the near future.Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication “ Indonesia Sportswear Market Outlook to 2023 – By Category (Running, Badminton, Football, Futsal, Basketball and Others), By End Users (Men, Women, Children & Teens); By Distribution Channel (Stores based Retailing & Internet Retailing); By Sports Inspired and Performance Driven Apparel and Footwear” believe that increasing number of retail stores, increasing penetration of social media, collaboration based promotion, cost effective production will collectively drive the market revenue in the near future. The market is expected to register a positive CAGR of 6.6% in terms of revenue during the forecast period of 2019E–2023E.Key Segments Covered• By Type of Products Footwear By Footwear End Users→ Men→ Women→ Children & Teens By Type of Product Categories→ Sports Inspired Footwear→ Performance Driven Footwear By Footwear Sports Category→ Running→ Badminton→ Football→ Futsal→ Basketball→ Others (MMA, Extreme Sport, BMX, Swimming, Gymnastics and Rest) Apparel and Accessories By Apparel and Accessories End Users→ Men→ Women→ Children & Teens By Type of Product Categories→ Sports Inspired Apparel and Accessories→ Performance Driven Apparel and Accessories By Apparel and Accessories Sports Category→ Running→ Badminton→ Football→ Futsal→ Basketball→ Others (MMA, Extreme Sport, BMX, Swimming, Gymnastics and Rest)• By Channel of Distribution Stores based Retailing Internet based Retailing• By Region Jakarta (Includes City Nearby Bogor + Depok + Tangerang + Bekasi along with Bandung, Yogyakarta and Surabaya) Bali Others (Kalimantan Barat, Kalimantan Selatan, Kalimantan Tengah, Kalimantan Timur, Kepulauan Bangka Belitung, Kepulauan Riau, Lampung, Maluku, Maluku Utara, Nusa Tenggara Barat, Nusa Tenggara Timur, Papua, Papua Barat, Riau, Sulawesi Tenggara, Sulawesi Barat, Sulawesi Selatah, Sulawesi Tengah, Sulawesi Utara, Sumatera Barat, Sumatera Selatan, Sumatera Utara and other small provinces)Key Target Audience• Sportswear Manufacturers• Sportswear Industry InvestorsTime Period Captured in the Report:• Historical Period – 2013-2018• Forecast Period – 2019-2023Companies Covered in Indonesia Sportswear Market:• MAP Active• Matahari• Nike• Adidas• Puma• Skechers• Others (Berca Sportindo (League), Diadora, Speedo International and Columbia)Key Topics Covered in the ReportExecutive SummaryResearch MethodologyIndonesia Sportswear Market IntroductionValue Chain Analysis of Indonesia Sportswear MarketSports Profile of IndonesiaIndonesia Sportswear Market Size, 2013-2018Indonesia Sportswear Market Segmentation, 2013-2018Indonesia Sportswear Market Trade Scenario, 2013-2018SWOT Analysis of Indonesia Sportswear MarketGrowth Drivers, Trends and Developments of Indonesia Sportswear MarketIssues and Challenges in Indonesia Sportswear MarketRegulatory Framework in Indonesia Sportswear MarketComparative Landscape in Indonesia Sportswear MarketAnalyst Recommendations for Indonesia Sportswear MarketIndonesia Sportswear SalesIndonesia Sports Apparel MarketIndonesia Sports Footwear MarketSport Shoes Sales IndonesiaAthletic Apparel Market IndonesiaAthletic Footwear Market IndonesiaRunning Shoes Sales IndonesiaBadminton Shoes Market IndonesiaPerformance Shoes Sales IndonesiaSports Participation in IndonesiaBadminton Participation in IndonesiaBasketball Footwear Sales IndonesiaOnline Sales Sportswear IndonesiaOnline Sales Athletic Apparel IndonesiaMen Sportswear Market IndonesiaWomen Sportswear Market IndonesiaAthletes Brand Endorsement IndonesiaPerformance Driven Apparel sales IndonesiaFootball Jersey Sales IndonesiaFootball Shoes Sales IndonesiaMAP Active Revenue IndonesiaMAP Active Market share IndonesiaMatahari Revenue IndonesiaMatahari Market share IndonesiaNike Revenue IndonesiaNike Market share IndonesiaAdidas Revenue IndonesiaAdidas Market share IndonesiaPuma Revenue IndonesiaPuma Market share IndonesiaFor more information on the research report, refer to below link:Related ReportsContact Us:Ken ResearchAnkur Gupta, Head Marketing & CommunicationsAnkur@kenresearch.com+91-9015378249



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.