InterContinental Genève Unveils Its Positive Resolution For 2020: Combine Sustainability and Five-Star Service

InterContinental Genève

Green Globe member InterContinental Genève commits to offsetting CO2 gas emissions of all events organized at its conference premises.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During the traditional Fête des Rois, newly appointed General Manager, Jurgen W. Kreipl, announced the growing commitment of the InterContinental Genève hotel to environmental protection.

From 1st January 2020, all events organized at the hotel will have their carbon footprint offset, at no additional cost to customers.

This action is made possible thanks to the partnership with the non-profit organisation MyClimate, offering solutions for active engagement in sustainability and climate protection. With the help of MyClimate CO2 emission measurement tools, InterContinental Genève will be able to calculate and offset the emissions from events taking place in its 2,000 m2 of conference spaces.

For the calculation, the system takes into account the emissions of the following categories:

• Energy, heat, freshness, water

• Laundry

• Mobility

• Catering (food and beverages)

• Administration

• Waste and recycling

This action is part of the eco-responsible approach that InterContinental Genève has pursued since 2014 when Green Globe Certification was first obtained, a Green Team created and an Environmental Plan implemented.

Since then, the property’s efforts to guarantee a high-end eco-responsible service have multiplied and sustainable development has become the cornerstone of our business strategy. The hotel’s environmental and societal actions support the United Nations objectives and are applied daily in all departments, thanks to the strong commitment of our teams.

In 2019, the hotel proudly celebrated achieving the Green Globe sustainability certification for the 6th consecutive year whilst maintaining our Gold status.

Included amongst the many environmental actions implemented:

- the use of 100% renewable energy (water is taken from Lake Geneva) to cool the property resulting in significant savings in electricity and reducing CO2 gas emissions. (The Geneva Lake Nations GIS project has been in place since 2007)

- the collection of food items for the benefit of Partage, the Genevean food bank. 54kg of food and sanitary products were collected in 2019

- the recycling of solid soaps, by the Ensemble association, which employs people with disabilities to transform soaps into new hygiene products. 11 kg of soaps were repackaged in 2019

- the elimination of single use plastics including straws

- sourcing food supplies from local producers. Most of our fruits and vegetables come from the Ferme de Budé market, located just behind the hotel

- the installation of two beehives on the roof of the hotel, in partnership with a local beekeeper

- the recycling of all materials that can be sorted (aluminum, paper and cardboard, glass, PET, coffee capsules, batteries). In 2019, 2.6 tons of PET plastics were recycled

- the twice-yearly collection of clothing for the Red Cross. In 2019, 200 kg of clothes were donated

- the installation of LED bulbs in all hotel rooms and offices. Old bulbs are given to Serbeco who manages their reuse

- the constant search for new equipment with an efficient energy performance

- the recycling of computer equipment for the benefit of Computeraid, a charity association, that reconditions and redistributes the equipment to people in developing countries enabling them to have equal access to technology through sustainable IT solutions

"The challenge for 5-star hotels in the coming years is to confer luxury with a new perspective that is more sustainable and attentive to the environment. Making conferences and events taking place at the hotel neutral, in terms of CO2 emissions is another step by InterContinental Genève to work in an eco-responsible way, while continuing to offer high-end service. With this new action, we hope to elevate the establishment among the Geneva 5-star hotels most committed to safeguarding our environment, on which tourism depends." said the recently appointed General Manager of InterContinental Genève Jurgen W. Kreipl.

Our actions are part of the Green Engage program of the InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG). IHG Green Engage, created in 2009, measures the environmental impact of the hotel group, monitors their energy and water consumption and their waste management. This program helps the hotels of the group meet their commitment to operate the establishments sustainably, while saving energy.

The IHG Group has set itself several objectives by 2020, such as reducing its carbon footprint by 7% per occupied room, unique collaborations with suppliers who meet IHG environmental criteria, increasing diversity in terms of gender and nationality of its employees, and training 40,000 people through the IHG Academy.

In addition, IHG was the first hotel group to announce the elimination of small plastic bottled amenities used in showers and baths such as shampoo and body creams that will be replaced with refillable dispensers by 2021.

About InterContinental Genève

The InterContinental Genève was built in 1963 and opened its doors on January 31st, 1964. Ranked among the most recognized 5-star hotels’ in the world, it is an ideal place for both business and leisure stays. Located in an oasis of calm and surrounded by a lush parkland it offers an elevated perspective on luxury art the vivre in the World’s city of Peace. The hotel is located a 3-minute walk from the Palais des Nations, the Geneva International Congress Center (ICCG) and the Ariana Museum, or 10-minute public transport ride away from the Rue du Rhône, the leading luxury brands shopping avenue and the airport. The hotel offers incomparable views of Lake Geneva, Mont Blanc, the Alps and the Jura. The 18 floors of this contemporary architecture building include 16 meeting rooms and events, the Woods and Poolside restaurants, the bar Les Nations, the "Cigar Lounge", the swimming pool, the Spa by Clarins, a fitness center open 24/24 and 333 tastefully decorated guest rooms, including 56 elegant Suites by famous interior designer Tony Chi.

About Green Globe Certification

Green Globe is the worldwide sustainability system based on internationally accepted criteria for sustainable operation and management of travel and tourism businesses. Operating under a worldwide license, Green Globe is based in California, USA and is represented in over 83 countries. Green Globe is an Affiliate Member of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). For information, please visit www.greenglobe.com



Contact

Anna Lisa Repetto

Area Marketing and Communication Manager

IHG

c/o InterContinental Genève

Chemin du Petit Saconnex 7-9

1209, Genève

SWITZERLAND

P: +41 (0) 22 919 38 12

E: AnnaLisa.REPETTO@ihg.com

W: www.ihgplc.com



