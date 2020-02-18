Augie T Goes Big with Hilo Hattie

Hilo Hattie – The Store of Hawaii Augie T Finds Hilo Hattie at Ala Moana Center

HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Augie T showed off his comedic charm in the “Think Big” video skit at Hilo Hattie ’s Ala Moana store today. For nearly 60 years, Hilo Hattie has been known as the world’s largest manufacturer, distributor and retailer of Made-in-Hawaii fashions and gifts. Currently, Hilo Hattie holds the Guinness World Record for the largest aloha shirt — 400XL. Slightly smaller versions, 200XL, are featured in its stores.“We hope you have as much fun watching it as we had making it,” said Donald Kang, President & CEO of Hilo Hattie. “Reminding Kama‘aina that Hilo Hattie has stores on every major island with aloha fashion and family matching options for toddlers through 7XL, is really important to us. Aloha comes in all sizes!”Hilo Hattie has retail stores in Lihue, Ala Moana Center on Oahu, The Outlets of Maui, and Kona Inn Shopping Village. To learn more or shop online visit us at hilohattie.com

Augie T Goes Big at Hilo Hattie



