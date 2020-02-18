Augie T Goes Big with Hilo Hattie
“We hope you have as much fun watching it as we had making it,” said Donald Kang, President & CEO of Hilo Hattie. “Reminding Kama‘aina that Hilo Hattie has stores on every major island with aloha fashion and family matching options for toddlers through 7XL, is really important to us. Aloha comes in all sizes!”
Hilo Hattie has retail stores in Lihue, Ala Moana Center on Oahu, The Outlets of Maui, and Kona Inn Shopping Village. To learn more or shop online visit us at hilohattie.com
