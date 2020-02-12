Tenxviral Helps Instagram Users to Supercharge their Growth Using Specially Targeted Strategies and Methods

Tenxviral Daniel Christian Mansfeld

The company is one of the leading growth hack services in the world.

Growth Hacking is the process of rapid experimentation across marketing channels used to identify the most effective ways to gain leads for accounts, in turn creating value.” — Daniel Christian Mansfeld, founder of Tenxviral.

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, February 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Los Angeles, CA – Tenxviral is pleased to announce they are assisting new and established Instagram users in supercharging their growth, using highly effective specially targeted strategies and methods.

Growth Hacking – Creatively!

“Growth Hacking is the process of rapid experimentation across marketing channels used to identify the most effective ways to gain leads for accounts, in turn creating value,” says Daniel Christian Mansfeld, founder of Tenxviral. “Tenxviral is quite literally promoting your account to thousands of people daily thus, by default, gaining followers without any bots or software ever touching your account.”

Tenxviral is the only Instagram marketing agency that helps Instagram users to grow their accounts through specialized organic growth marketing techniques and dedicated account consulting and management. The company guarantees real targeted growth of up to 100,000 followers per month, and possibly up to 200,000 US-based followers, even overnight by using viral loop campaigns, depending on the budget of the client(s). It also enables Instagram users to get more traffic to their accounts, increase the visibility of their brands, boost engagement with their brands, and ultimately increase sales.

“With our exemplary Instagram growth services, we’ve been able to drive millions of followers to our clients’ Instagram accounts,” says Mansfeld. “The latest campaign for sqorpios.com enabled the brand to obtain more than 125,000 followers within 48 hours, and resulted in a huge peak of sales within that time.”

Tenxviral utilizes a variety of different and effective Instagram growth strategies, such as viral loop campaigns, giveaways, and their ‘secret sauce, which Mansfeld calls the Satellite Method - a specially targeted method and strategy used by celebrities to dramatically increase the number of Instagram followers. The company works one-on-one with each client to determine their target audience and develop a powerhouse action plan that is guaranteed to engage other Instagram users, without compromising safety.

“The best part about our service is that we don’t require your Instagram password,” states Mansfeld. “Simply provide us with your username so we can start sending traffic using our army of Instagram accounts, and sophisticated proprietary research technology, to supercharge your growth and get you the exposure you deserve.”

Tenxviral makes social media growth and advertising easy for coaches, consultants, service providers, business owners, agencies, influencers, and basically anyone who’s seeking real, active, niche-targeted followers and highly qualified sales leads.

“No matter what you specialize in, there’s a niche audience on Instagram ready to consume the content you’re serving,” Mansfeld says. “If you want to supercharge your growth, take a look at our service to use in 2020 and beyond.”

For more information about Tenxviral, or to subscribe to the company’s services, please visit https://www.tenxviral.com/.

About Daniel Christian Mansfeld

Born in Munich, Germany, Daniel Christian Mansfeld is a passionate entrepreneur, performance marketing evangelist, digital strategist and advisor who confidently leads many clients through the journey of building digital ventures. Mansfeld has years of experience running online businesses across the United States, Europe, and Asia.





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.