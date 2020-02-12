Happily Divorced Club Sponsors Valentine Contest 'Complain About Ex' Win Rewards

Share With Family and Friends in LA Love to Kickass & Party for Good...Start Today Everyone Can Today

The Happily Divorced Club is sponsoring a 24-hour texting contest and rewarding the funniest complaints about the "Ex;" with beauty, foodie and shopping goodies

Love to complain about your Ex simply Text your Kvetch...the 'funniest complaint wins' every hour +Beauty +Dining +Shopping Rewards” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Happily Divorced Club LA

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 24 hour fun contest ' Text Your Kvetch About Your Ex' is sponsored by the Happily Divorced Club in LA. The purpose of the contest is to make Valentine's Day fun and rewarding.According to Happily Divorced Club, Fun Advocate+Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Love to complain (Kvetch) about your Ex...Do It Today! Participate to Kickass and Party for Good !"How Happily Divorced Women ParticipateMust live in LA, be Divorced, and 21 years old to participate1. Contest starts on February 13th and ends at Midnight on February 13th, 2020.2. Text funniest complaint about Ex, make it short like a tweet to 310-720-3287.3. Every hour a winner will be rewarded a Beauty, Foodie, or Shopping gift card.Carlos Cymerman adds, "I created the Happily Divorced Club to honor my mom who divorced my dad...and celebrated her freedom. Divorce is not the end just a new beginning! Participate in our fun texting contest to have the time of your life!"AboutHappily Divorced Club LA to serve and improve the quality of life for 100 kickass working moms and kids. To learn more visit www.HappilyDivorcedClub.com Participate to enjoy savings for your kids' purposeful educational services, and rewarding fun travel.



