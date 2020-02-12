THE LINCOLN PROJECT RESPONSE TO DOJ INVOLVEMENT IN ROGER STONE SENTENCING

WASHINGTON, DC, US, February 12, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, The Lincoln Project ( www.lincolnproject.us ) released the following statement:Yesterday’s decision by the Justice Department to overrule the prosecutor’s sentencing recommendation on convicted felon Roger Stone, is a blatant example of political interference, retaliation, and coercion by an emboldened, unbowed President.“Attorney General Barr’s subservience to Trump is both cowardly and damaging to the country,” said Jennifer Horn, spokesperson for The Lincoln Project. “It is obvious that Barr is overriding the best judgment of Justice Department professionals to appease an angry, vindictive president. Clearly, the President feels emboldened by his acquittal in the Senate and is now set on expanding his criminal enterprise approach to the Presidency and Attorney General Barr is aiding and abetting him in that effort.The Department of Justice is intended to be an independent, neutral agency of justice in this country, free of political influence, assuring that all are treated equally under the law, not used as an enforcer for a wannabe strongman president. Barr’s actions, in this case, set a dangerous precedent and should alarm all Americans.”To learn more about The Lincoln Project, join our efforts, and make a contribution go to www.lincolnproject.us ###Paid for by The Lincoln Project.Not authorized by any candidate or candidate’s committee.



