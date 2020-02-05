THE LINCOLN PROJECT RESPONSE TO THE STATE OF THE UNION

The Lincoln Project is holding politicians accountable who have failed in their duty to uphold and defend the Constitution

WASHINGTON, DC, US, February 5, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, The Lincoln Project ( www.lincolnproject.us ) released the following statement:“The State of the Union address serves as a moment of reflection, solidarity, and optimism for our nation’s future. Tonight, Americans heard from an impeached and emboldened President who used this hallowed pulpit to further divide, for his own ends and at the expense of our nation,” said Jennifer Horn, spokesperson for The Lincoln Project.“Donald Trump and the Republican party continue to make a mockery of the Presidency by willfully defying every value, tradition, and moral tenants upon which this great nation was built.”As the nation grapples with the consequences of his rigged trial and the blatant collusion and complicity of the Republican Party, it is time for honorable and patriotic Americans to serve our nation and protect our Democracy and allow for a better path forward for all Americans.Amidst this sectionalism and factionalism, The Lincoln Project remains focused on a singular goal, defeating Donald Trump and those who empower and protect him, and ensuring this is his last State of the Union address.The Lincoln Project is working to defeat Donald Trump and those candidates who have abandoned their constitutional oaths, regardless of party.To learn more about The Lincoln Project, join our efforts, and make a contribution go to www.lincolnproject.us ###Paid for by The Lincoln Project.Not authorized by any candidate or candidate’s committee.



