THE LINCOLN PROJECT WELCOMES TRUMP TO NEW HAMPSHIRE

#IMPOTUS Ads to Greet Trump in Manchester Monday

MANCHESTER, NH, US, February 9, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, The Lincoln Project ( www.lincolnproject.us ) unveiled a new ad targeting President Trump in New Hampshire. The #IMPOTUS ad will greet Donald Trump on a billboard outside his rally in Manchester on Monday tonight. The ad will also run as a full-page ad in the New Hampshire Union Leader and on its website. In addition, the ad can be viewed here “President Trump loves nothing more than his own image. Therefore, we commissioned new artwork bearing his likeness and reminding voters of his words and deeds,” said Jennifer Horn, former New Hampshire GOP chair and spokesperson for The Lincoln Project. “The president is proud of his record, so The Lincoln Project is here in New Hampshire to proudly display it for New Hampshire voters to see.”Since Donald Trump assumed office in January 2017, New Hampshirites continue to disapprove of him and his disastrous policies. His net approval rating has plummeted by 14 percent, according to Morning Consult’s tracking survey.The Lincoln Project remains focused on its goal: to defeat Donald Trump and those who embolden and protect him, in November.To learn more about The Lincoln Project, join our efforts, and make a contribution go to www.lincolnproject.us ###Paid for by The Lincoln Project.Not authorized by any candidate or candidate’s committee.



