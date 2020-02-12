Fox Dealer announces the acquisition of a majority interest in TagRail

High Performance Websites Integrated Digital Retailing Platform Bringing two great technology solutions together.

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fox Dealer is excited to announce it has agreed to acquire a majority stake in TagRail , bringing two great technology solutions together. By combining Fox's high-converting websites and TagRail's advanced digital retailing platform, the end result seeks to provide the most cohesive omnichannel shopping experience available to the car buying industry. Fox Dealer is committed to building the TagRail brand and is planning to keep TagRail an independent subsidiary of Fox Dealer. Kiran Karunakaran will maintain his duties at TagRail but will also now assume an executive leadership role at Fox Dealer as Chief Product Officer. Fox Dealer will be integrating TagRail's digital retailing engine into its software ecosystem and will be preparing the release of new software solutions to dealerships this year.As more and more of the initial car shopping process becomes digital, dealers have found that they simply must keep pace to provide the best experience possible and maintain steady customer interest. The Fox-TagRail partnership brings together innovative technology and quality execution of web services alongside a highly engaging workflow for customers, front-line employees, and leadership alike."Fox Dealer continuously seeks to push the boundaries of how technology can better the future of the automotive industry, and it's clear that TagRail is in lock-step with that same mantra. They have the same drive for over-the-top service and unceasing innovation," said GianCarlo Alabastro, Fox Dealer's Founder and CEO. "That is precisely why we are making the investment we have into an organization like TagRail. Together we believe we can make the whole industry stronger. A customer's experience is just as important as the dealer's experience. If each succeeds, in the end, everyone wins. We want to make that as easy as possible for everyone involved. We strive every day to create scenarios of 1+1=3; the acquisition of TagRail is literally 1+1=11." - GianCarlo Alabastro"TagRail has dedicated a significant amount of time and effort to researching and understanding the double-sided plight of shopping for a car. One of the most difficult concerns to resolve is creating an enjoyable experience for the customer and dealer alike. Pursuing a solution to that plight is why we believe this partnership with Fox Dealer is a win-win, not only for both of us but for all sides represented within the car buying experience," said Kiran Karunakaran, TagRail's Founder and CEO. "TagRail is relentless to the core in its pursuit of excellence. We found the same in Fox Dealer and know this is not an everyday occurrence. We also believe in the technology and solutions they expertly provide. Seeking to greatly enhance the industry alone is one thing. Doing so with other likewise individuals is empowering for all." - Kiran KarunakaranThis acquisition will be featured at the upcoming National Automotive Dealers Association in Las Vegas, February 14th - 17th, where both companies will be co-exhibiting at booth #5803N.###About Fox Dealer:Fox Dealer is willing to stake our brand on building yours. We are an automotive marketing company, but—with us—you'll see more than the typical partnership. We are steadfast, available, and attentive. We create mobile-first, responsive websites to your specifications. Our team consists of creative thinkers who conceive stunning designs and cutting-edge digital marketing plans. Plus, we provide 24/7 personalized customer support with third-party pairings that drive the connections and results you desire. There's a reason Fox is the go-to provider for high-performance dealers across North America. We're more than impressive results. We deliver the comfort and assurance of the trusted relationships you crave. www.FoxDealer.com For more information, contact April Rain, Chief Magic Officer, at marketing@foxdealer.com or stop by BOOTH #5803N during NADA 2020, Las Vegas.About TagRail:Delivering great customer experience is hard work. TagRail simplifies it by providing the right tools for the dealership. Our mission is to "Help Make Customers For Life". TagRail has revolutionized automotive retail engagement by providing an "apple store" like experience at the dealerships. Thus, helping dealerships make the first time customer a customer for life and brand enthusiast. A customer can use the TagRail platform to start the purchase journey from the living room by getting the lease/finance scenarios, the rebates, evaluate a trade-in, and pick up their dream car without any hassles. TagRail platform brings back joy to visiting an auto dealership. It offers mobile and online tools for engaging, tracking, and monitoring workflows throughout the dealership. TagRail brings modern business process management and oversight to automotive retail. www.tagrail.com For more information, contact Shoji Kuruvilla, President, at shoji@tagrail.com or stop by BOOTH #5803N during NADA 2020, Las Vegas.



