Mastercard, Binance X, Ripple's Xpring, and 8 Final Members Join MouseBelt Blockchain Education Alliance

The blockchain accelerator is uniting a total of 24 companies behind an initiative to drive blockchain innovation through investments in startups and education.

We are excited to participate in the Blockchain Education Alliance initiated by MouseBelt, and we hope to work together with other members on growing the blockchain developer ecosystem together” — Flora Sun, Director at Binance X

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- MouseBelt Blockchain Accelerator , an ecosystem promoting blockchain innovation by supporting hands-on development of the emerging projects and leaders in the industry, today announced the final founding members of their recently launched Blockchain Education Alliance . The alliance’s first 13 members — Stellar Development Foundation, TRON, Hedera, ICON, Ontology, Wanchain, Harmony One, Nervos, Orbs, LTO Network, Emurgo, NEM, and ETC Labs — were announced in October 2019 and have since been working with the accelerator to bring their expertise to university students. Today MouseBelt rounds out their alliance membership with the announcement of an additional 11 members including top crypto projects and one payments company: Mastercard, Binance X, Ripple’s Xpring, Multi.io, KuCoin, Neo, IoTeX, Quantstamp, Constellation Network, Matic Network, and Truffle Suite.The Blockchain Education Alliance is a network of industry leaders committed to supporting blockchain education, research, and entrepreneurship at universities and beyond. The group has provided funding and educational materials for meetups, workshops, and hackathons via MouseBelt Blockchain Accelerator’s University Program. The University Program, founded in 2018, is a community of 80+ student blockchain organizations worldwide that has grown to include an online educational platform, student pitch competitions, and the UC Blockchain Initiative.Director of MouseBelt University , Ashlie Meredith, says about the Blockchain Education Alliance: “The members all share our ethos: the best way to invest in the space is to make long term investments in education.” Meredith continued: “Students and professors need established experts from all corners of the industry to help develop curriculum and projects. The better education the better developers and projects we will see.”The alliance will serve as another addition to the MouseBelt ecosystem of hands-on, industry experts working to develop blockchain projects. Their goal is to facilitate the collaboration necessary to drive innovation. Members and students participate in monthly strategy meetings with MouseBelt and receive regular updates about upcoming events, research projects, and job/internship opportunities. Hackathons, conferences, and research grants for real-world blockchain use cases such as identity, privacy and voting are already planned for Spring 2020.One of the goals of Binance X is to cultivate more technical talents into the blockchain ecosystem. Flora Sun, Director at Binance X said they are “excited to participate in the Blockchain Education Alliance initiated by the MouseBelt University, and we hope to work together with other members on growing the blockchain developer ecosystem together."“Mousebelt’s mission to promote blockchain technology at the curriculum level within universities is directly aligned with that of Xpring,” said Warren Paul Anderson, developer relations at Xpring. “Xpring aims to make it easy for the 23 million developers worldwide to build on the XRP Ledger and Interledger” Together with MouseBelt, they want to arm the workforce of the future with the technical skills and resources necessary to prepare for the Internet of Value.Spring 2020 will be the 4th semester of MouseBelt University program which provides educational content, advising and funding for student blockchain organizations as well as a bi-annual Pitch Competition. With the founding members of the Blockchain Education Alliance, they hope to bring more resources to students.About MouseBeltMouseBelt is an ecosystem promoting blockchain innovation by supporting hands-on development of the emerging projects and leaders in the industry. The leaders they support are:Startups - MouseBelt Accelerator supports early-stage companies with capital and in-kind investments;Builders - MouseBelt Engineering supports developers and projects with open-source tools and a development shop; andCommunity - its media and university projects encourage newcomers to get involved with blockchain.



