US Forklift Provides Employers with Crucial Tips to Meet OSHA Requirements

Many forklift drivers are not aware they need to be properly trained in order to operate a powered industrial truck.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- US Forklift is providing critical tips to businesses with forklifts in order to ensure they are meeting OSHA requirements.US Forklift is the top online forklift certification company in North America. Its comprehensive online forklift course is recognized across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, and has been a trusted ally for employees for companies such as the US Army, Walmart, Best Buy, Dr. Pepper, Chevron and Coca-Cola.To ensure forklift drivers and employers are meeting strict OSHA standards, US Forklift is providing them with critical tips to enhance their knowledge and understanding. According to OSHA, for example, the OSHA standard “requires employers to develop and implement a training program based on the general principles of safe truck operation, the types of vehicle(s) being used in the workplace, the hazards of the workplace created by the use of the vehicle(s), and the general safety requirements of the OSHA standard.”“With our comprehensive forklift certification program, we are helping employers to ensure they are fully compliant with this regulation,” says Norm Lanier, founder of US Forklift. “Our program covers all of the training program content required by OSHA, meaning employers can take the guesswork out of what they need to provide their drivers.”In addition to providing employees with compliant forklift safety training, US Forklift is also reminding employers of the following:• Forklift certification must occur every 3 years• Driver competence must be assessed before they get behind the wheel• Refresher training must occur if a driver has been observed operating the forklift in an unsafe manner or has been in an accident• Training content should include motor operation, visibility, steering and maneuvering, vehicle stability, and operating limitations, just to name a fewFor more information about US Forklift, or to sign up for their OSHA-compliant forklift certification course, please visit the company’s website at https://www.usforkliftcertification.net About the CompanyUS Forklift provides forklift certification online training to businesses and employees all over the US, Canada, and Mexico.The company’s training is simple to use, highly affordable and ensures employers meet OSHA standards.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.