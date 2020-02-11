US Forklift Answers Critical Questions Regarding Forklift Certification

Understanding frequently asked questions are an important aspect of obtaining the proper forklift training.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- US Forklift is pleased to announce it is answering critical questions to forklift operators and business owners regarding forklift certification and training.Based in Houston, US Forklift offers the most comprehensive online forklift training and forklift certification across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company has an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and is highly utilized by some of North America’s largest companies to oversee their forklift safety standards.To assist forklift drivers and business owners in ensuring they are fully compliant with OSHA safety regulations, US Forklift is providing answers to some of the most frequently asked questions they receive.“We get many of the same questions from drivers and business owners,” says Norm Lanier, founder of US Forklift. “We love receiving questions from visitors to our site, as they are a great indicator that forklift drivers are taking their jobs seriously.”Some of the questions US Forklift receives include, “how long is the course?” “will this course teach me to drive a forklift if I’ve never driven one?” and “if I fail the test, do I have to pay to take it again?”According to their website, US Forklift indicates the forklift safety course can be completed in as little as 1-2 hours. Additionally, the company states that the course only covers required OSHA forklift safety requirements, meaning it is suitable for experienced operators only. If a student fails the test the first time, they may make further attempts at no additional cost.For more information about US Forklift, please visit the company’s website at https://www.usforkliftcertification.net . To view the full list of frequently asked questions, please see https://www.usforkliftcertification.net/ faq/.About the CompanyUS Forklift provides forklift certification online training to businesses and employees all over the US, Canada, and Mexico.The company’s training is simple to use, highly affordable and ensures employers meet OSHA standards.



