AAID bestows Honored Fellow on Daniel Domingue, DDS, FAAID, DABOI/ID

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Academy of Implant Dentistry (AAID) named one dentist to the coveted status of Honored Fellow at its 68th Annual Conference in Las Vegas. The Honored Fellow designation is awarded to those AAID members who, through their professional, clinical, research, or academic endeavors, have distinguished themselves within implant dentistry.The Daniel Domingue, DDS, FAAID, DABOI/ID, of Lafayette, LA, has been named as a 2019 Honored Fellow.Dr. Domingue received his Bachelor of Science in 2003, his DDS from Louisiana State University in 2007, and attend Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center in 2010. Among his many accomplishments, Dr. Domingue became a Diplomate with the International Congress of Oral Implantologists in 2012. He became an AAID Fellow in 2011 and a Diplomate of American Board of Oral Implantology/Implant Dentistry in 2012.Dr. Domingue is the Founder and President of Acadiana Southern Society. He also serves as chair of AAID’s Membership Committee and is one of the hosts for AAID’s Podcast.Established in 1951, the AAID offers credentials recognized by state and federal courts. Its membership, which exceeds 5,000, includes general dentists, oral surgeons, periodontists and prosthodontists from across the United States and in more than 60 other countries.For more information about the AAID and its members, please visit aaid.com or call the AAID at 312.335.1550.



