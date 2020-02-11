American Academy of Implant Dentistry Selects ePoster and Table Clinic Winners

AAID announces the winners of the ePoster and table clinic competitions held at the AAID 68th Annual Conference in Las Vegas.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Academy of Implant Dentistry (AAID) announces the winners of the ePoster and table clinic competitions held at the AAID 68th Annual Conference in Las Vegas. The winners were selected by a panel of experienced implant dentists from among 31 ePoster entries and 7 table clinic presentations.ePostersFirst placeKenzo Shiozaki“Accuracy of 3D Printed Models Created by Two Technologies of Printers with Different Designs of Model Base”Second placeSpandana Sirpada“Radiographic Evaluation of Anatomical Variations of the Mandibular Foramina in Indians”Third placeEmil Svoboda“Comparing the Efficacy of Preventing Submarginal Cement: Chamfer Margin System Versus the Reverse Margin System”Table ClinicsFirst PlaceRobert Stanley“The Five Thread Rule: A New Guideline for Predicting Primary Stability with Dental Implants”Second PlaceEmil Svoboda“Safer Intra-Oral Cementation: Controlling Excess Cement while Avoiding Risky Cement Voids Under Prosthetics”Third Place (Tie)Hung-Chi Liao“The Effect of Clinical Experience on the Accuracy of Implant Placement when Using the X-Guide System Compared with Tooth-Mucosa Supported Surgical Guides”Third Place (Tie)Dae-Yeob Kim“Staged? Or Simultaneously? A Comparison of Two Cases With Different Approaches for Implantation on Narrow Ridge with Insufficient Keratinized Mucosa”The 69th Annual Conference, which will be held November 11 to 16, in Atlanta, will again include ePosters and table clinics. Online access to submit entries will be available in May 2020 at aaid.com.Established in 1951, the AAID an organization that offers credentials recognized by state and federal courts. Its membership, which exceeds 5,000, includes general dentists, oral surgeons, periodontists and prosthodontists from across the United States and in more than 60 other countries.For more information about the AAID and its credentialed members, visit www.aaid.com or call the AAID at 312.335.1550.



