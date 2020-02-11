American Academy of Implant Dentistry and Foundation Recognize Outstanding Dentists

AAID recognized five dentists with the highest awards given by the AAID during its 68th Annual Conference in Las Vegas.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Academy of Implant Dentistry (AAID) recognized five dentists with the highest awards given by the AAID during its recently concluded 68th Annual Conference in Las Vegas.The recipient of the 2019 Aaron Gershkoff/Norman Goldberg Memorial Award is Edward Joseph Mills, DDS, FAAID, DABOI/ID, of Atlanta. Dr. Mills is an internationally recognized authority on dental implants and adult restorative dental treatment. He is a Fellow of the American Academy of Implant Dentistry and a Diplomate of the American Board of Oral Implantology/Implant Dentistry. He is a former president of AAID’s Southern District and has served on the Board of Directors, including president in 2003.Dr. Mills has lectured extensively throughout the United States and abroad on diagnostic, surgical, and restorative prosthetic techniques. He is the co-director of the Medical College of Georgia’s AAID MaxiCourseand he helped develop, then co-directed, a three-year, hospital-based implant residency program at Emory Adventist Hospital, which was sponsored by Loma Linda University.He is the founder of the Atlanta Center for Restorative Dentistry. A graduate of Emory University in 1980, he has lectured extensively throughout the world on state-of-the-art restorative techniques. Dr. Mills is the founder and current director of the Atlanta Institute for Advanced Education, a state-of-the-art educational facility utilized to train professionals through lectures, live surgical demonstrations, and internet educational formats.Additionally, he is the current director of the Maximus 390-hour Comprehensive Dental Implant Training Program. Dr. Mills has been surgically inserting and restoring implants in Atlanta for over 30 years. He has clinical experience with virtually all major dental implants.The 2019 recipient of the Isiah Lew Memorial Research Award is Rosemary Dziak, PhD, of Buffalo, NY. Rosemary Dziak received her PhD from the University of Rochester in 1974 with her dissertation that presented original studies on isolation of osteoblastic cells and regulation of calcium transport in these cells. Her postdoctoral work in the Department of Pharmacology at Northwestern University Medical School extended these studies to investigate the role of calcium in the mechanism of action of parathyroid hormone and made contributions to the role of calcium as a second messenger in action of regulatory events in bone cell regulation.Together with graduate students and colleagues at the University of Buffalo, she fabricated a novel nano-sized form of calcium sulfate that offered many advantages as a synthetic bone grafting material useful for a variety of craniofacial procedures such as implant placement where bone regeneration is needed. In addition to her ongoing work further characterizing the functionality of nan calcium sulfate, Dr. Dziak has initiated studies on the effects of strontium on human periodontal gingival cells and its potential role in the prevention and treatment of peri-implantitis.The 2019 recipient of the Paul Johnson Service Award is Dr. Linda Weinfield, DDS, FAAID, DABO/ID, of Oak Lawn, IL. Dr. Weinfield is a Chicago native and a third-generation dentist. After graduating from Southern Methodist University in Texas, she returned to Chicago to attend Loyola Dental School Dr. Weinfield was the first female periodontist in the AAID. She served on many committees such as an examiner for the AAID Awards and Credentials, the Isiah Lew Award Committee, the Finance Committee and was president of the Central District. She is an AAID Honored Fellow, as well as the youngest to earn ABOI/ID Diplomate. She also served as ABOI/ID president. Dr. Weinfield is the President of Illumident, Inc., where she is periodontist and implant dentist in Oak Lawn, IL.The 2019 Recipient of the International Dentist of the Year Award is Dr. Ninette Banday of United Arab Emirates. Dr. Banday graduated from Liaquat Medical and Dental College in Pakistan in 1981. She received her master’s degree in Public Health in 1982 from Harvard School of Public Health and post-doctoral training from Harvard School of Dental Medicine followed by a General Practice Residency at Brigham & Women’s Hospital, Boston, MA. Active clinical involvement and research contributed to her sound knowledge and tools and led to her achievements throughout her career. She has extensive experience in establishing the dental services at the Aga Khan University Hospital, in Pakistan, a tertiary and referral hospital.Dr. Banday worked closely with the maxillofacial surgeons, ENT and Plastic Surgeons for patients requiring prosthetic oral rehabilitation. As well, she was the head of the dental services and led the expansion of dental services for the Ambulatory Healthcare Services in collaboration with SEHA in Abu Dhabi until 2016.Since 2005, she was a pioneer in establishing continuing education activities in dentistry at the Health Authority Abu Dhabi and was responsible for organizing and facilitating the UAE MaxiCourse in Abu Dhabi as the co-director of the program, along with Dr. Shankar Iyer. The program has attracted doctors from the entire Middle East region (Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia) and has a clinical component with both the surgical and prosthetic component.The 2019 recipient of the Terry Reynolds Trailblazer Award is Frank LaMar, Sr., DDS, FAAID, DABO/ID, of Rochester, NY. Frank LaMar was the AAID president in 2007, having served as Trustee for 10 years and an officer of the Board of Trustees for the AAID for six years. Dr. LaMar was inducted as a Diplomate of the American College of Dentists in 1998 and as a Diplomate of the International College of Dentists in 1999. He currently serves on the AAID Global and Research committee and is past president of AAID Foundation. He was chairman of the 1998 Northeast District Annual Meeting in Cooperstown, NY, and acted as a Chairman for Corporate Sponsorship for the 1999 Northeast District Meeting in Mystic, CT.Established in 1951, the AAID is the only implant organization that offers dental implant credentials recognized by state and federal courts as bona fide. Its membership, which exceeds 6,000, includes general dentists, oral surgeons, periodontists and prosthodontists from across the United States and in 60 other countries.For more information about the AAID and its members, visit the AAID website at aaid.com or call the AAID at 312.335.1550 or 877.335.AAID (2243).



