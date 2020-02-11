American Academy of Implant Dentistry Elects New Officers

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Academy of Implant Dentistry (AAID) elected Bernee Dunson, DDS, FAAID, DABOI/ID, of Atlanta, GA as President at its recently concluded 68th Annual Conference in Las Vegas. Selected as President-elect is Duke Heller, DDS, MS, FAAID, DABOI/ID, of Worthington, OH. The Vice President is Brian J. Jackson, DDS, FAAID, DABOI/ID, of Utica, NY; the Treasurer is S. Shane Samy, DMD, FAAID, DABOI/ID, of Eugene, OR; and Secretary is Edward Kusek, DDS, FAAID, DABOI/ID of Sioux Falls, SD.Other members of the Board of Trustees include:• Natalie Wong, DDS, FAAID, DABOI/ID, of Toronto, ON, Canada (Immediate Past President)• Craig Cooper, DDS, FAAID, DABOI/ID, of Indianapolis, IN (Past Presidents’ Representative)• Donald Provenzale, DDS, FAAID, DABOI/ID, of Downers Grove, IL (Central District Trustee)• Bill Anderson, DDS, FAAID, DABOI/ID, of Findlay, OH (Central District Trustee)• Robert Castracane, DMD, FAAID, DABOI/ID, of New York, NY (Northeast District Trustee)• Gilbert Tremblay, DMD, FAAID, DABOI/ID, of Pierrefonds, QC, Canada (Northeast District Trustee)• E. Richard Hughes, DDS, FAAID, DABOI/ID, of Sterling, VA (Southern District Trustee)• Andrew Kelly, DDS, FAAID, DABOI/ID, of Winston-Salem, NC (Southern District Trustee)• Aladdin Al-Ardah, DDS, MS, FAAID, DABOI/ID, of Loma Linda, CA (Western District Trustee)•Matthew Young, DDS, FAAID, DABOI/ID, of San Francisco, CA (Western District Trustee)Established in 1951, the AAID is the one of the only dental implant organization that offers credentials recognized by federal and state courts. Its membership, which exceeds 5,000, includes general dentists, oral surgeons, periodontists, and prosthodontists from across the United States and in 40 other countries.For more information about the AAID and its members, visit the AAID website at aaid.com or call the AAID at 312.335.1550 or 877.335.AAID (2243).



