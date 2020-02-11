American Academy of Implant Dentistry Elects New President Dr. Bernee Dunson

Dr. Bernee Dunson

Dr. Bernee Dunson of Atlanta, GA, will serve as 2020 AAID President

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- At its 68th Annual Conference, the American Academy of Implant Dentistry (AAID) elected its president, Bernee Dunson, DDS, FAAID, DABOI/ID, of Atlanta, GA.Dr. Dunson received a biology degree from Morehouse College in 1987 and received his Doctorate in Dental Surgery (DDS) from the University of Southern California (USC) in 1991. He completed the General Dentistry Residency Program at Columbia University and later went on to receive his Oral Implantology Graduate Certificate from Loma Linda University (LLU) in 1997. He is a Fellow in the American Academy of Implant Dentistry and a Diplomate of the American Board of Oral Implantology/Implant Dentistry. He also received an IV and Oral Conscious Sedation Certificate from Miami Valley Medical College in Dayton, Ohio.He founded the Global Dental Implant Institute through which he administers the local Atlanta Academy for Restorative Dentistry. Additionally, Dr. Dunson was the Director of the AAID Washington D.C. MaxiCourseprogram, where he taught a hands-on learning implant surgical series.Dr. Dunson lectures nationally and internationally on restorative implant dentistry, while continuing to publish articles in dental journals. He maintains his own practices as a general, restorative and cosmetic dentist in Atlanta, Georgia and Stone Mountain, Georgia.Established in 1951, the AAID is an organization that offers credentials recognized by federal and state courts. Its membership, which exceeds 5,000, includes general dentists, oral surgeons, periodontists, and prosthodontists from across the United States and in 40 other countries.For more information about the AAID, visit the AAID website at aaid.com or call the AAID at 312.335.1550 or 877.335.AAID (2243).



