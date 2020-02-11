West Coat Symphony Orchestra presents CARMINA-RHAPSODY in Vancouver on February 23

The West Coast Symphony Orchestra onstage at the Orpheum Theatre

One-off performance of thrilling Gershwin and Orff classics at Vancouver’s Orpheum Theatre

Carmina Burana and Rhapsody in Blue are overflowing with the joy and power of music.” — Maestro Bujar Llapaj, Principal Conductor of the WCSO

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, February 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Music-lovers are in for a treat on Sunday February 23, when an inspired one-off performance of two of the world’s most instantly-recognizable pieces of music takes place at Vancouver’s iconic Orpheum Theatre.

Gershwin’s timeless, jazz-infused Rhapsody in Blue and Orff’s hauntingly-powerful Carmina Burana are being brought to the stage in an exciting collaborative event spearheaded by the West Coast Symphony Orchestra (WCSO).

The concert will be conducted by Maestro Bujar Llapaj, Principal Conductor of the WCSO. Known for his dedication to the pursuit of excellence in music and education, Llapaj received his formal training at the Academy of Arts in Tirana and the Conservatoire National de Rueil Malmaison in Paris. He has conducted concerts throughout Europe and he still travels across the globe as a guest conductor.

“Carmina Burana and Rhapsody in Blue are overflowing with the joy and power of music,” explains Llapaj, “They are the perfect vehicles to bring together the talents of such an incredible group of vocalists and instrumentalists. This is a performance that is sure to be full of passion and power. You will leave the Orpheum Theatre inspired and invigorated.”

This unmissable musical extravaganza also features the talents of Leslie Dala (piano), Elaina Moreau (soprano), Martin Renner Wallace (tenor) and Steven Bélanger (baritone).

WCCSO is proud to be a high-quality, non-professional orchestra, operated 100% by its members. Its musicians receive no pay for their services; their reward is in the preparation of quality musical programming to share with the community.”

This unique collaboration also features the Vancouver Bach Choir (VBC) and the Vancouver Community College Choral Ensembles (VCC Choral Ensembles)..

Now in its 89th season, the VBC is one of the largest choral groups in Metro Vancouver. It provides choral singing and education to almost 500 people of all ages.

VCC Choral Ensembles are comprised of the Willan Choir, the VCC Concert Choir and Voices Plus. Together these choirs give vocalists and instrumentalists the opportunity to gain education and experience in all musical styles, from classical to contemporary.



Concert listing:

CARMINA-RHAPSODY

Repertoire:

Rhapsody in Blue, by George Gershwin

Carmina Burana, by Carl Orff

The West Coast Symphony Orchestra Performs Gershwin & Orff

2:00 pm, Orpheum Theatre, Vancouver

Bujar Llapaj, conductor

All ages. Admission by donation at the door.



