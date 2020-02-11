UNITED STATES, February 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- February 12th, 2020 - Six charities from around the world have joined together to celebrate World Cholangiocarcinoma Day.

Cholangiocarcinoma, a highly lethal cancer with poor prognosis, arises from the bile ducts in the liver. It is often diagnosed at advanced stages when treatment is only minimally effective, emphasizing the imminent need for novel therapies. There are no effective strategies for prevention, early diagnosis or long-term treatment, indicating a significant unmet medical need.

Although considered rare, with 11,000+ cases a year being diagnosed in the US, cholangiocarcinoma is the second most common primary liver cancer in the world. Both incidence and mortality are increasing thus research into this deadly disease is urgently needed.

Working nationally, collaborating internationally, for the world’s cholangiocarcinoma patients. Already working nationally to improve the situation for patients in their own countries, six charities from the UK, the USA and Thailand are collaborating in World Cholangiocarcinoma Day to raise global awareness of this ruthless disease. They believe collaboration is the way forward and by raising awareness and supporting research for early detection and innovative treatments, the future can be changed for many people.

This year, February 12th is World Cholangiocarcinoma Day - appropriately during the already established Cholangiocarcinoma Awareness Month. Cholangiocarcinoma is a global problem requiring a global solution. World Cholangiocarcinoma Day brings us one step closer to achieving that solution. Visit www.worldcholangiocarcinomaday.org

The six organizations participating in World Cholangiocarcinoma Day are:

AMMF: www.ammf.org.uk

CASCAP: www.cascap.in.th

Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation: www.cholangiocarcinoma.org

TargetCancer Foundation: www.targetcancerfoundation.org

The Bili Project Foundation: www.thebiliproject.org

The Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation of Thailand: www.cca.in.th/wpen



About the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation:

Founded in 2006, the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation is a global 501(c) (3) non-profit organization whose mission is to find a cure and improve the quality of life for those affected by bile duct cancer. For that reason, the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation continues its efforts to raise awareness of all stakeholders in the cholangiocarcinoma community through advocacy, education, collaboration and research. More information is available at cholangiocarcinoma.org.



