ShowStoppers confirms press event at MWC Barcelona 2020

BARCELONA, SPAIN, AND AUSTIN, TX., TX, SPAIN AND USA, February 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ShowStoppers® confirms it will go ahead with the press event it organizes at MWC Barcelona, despite the coronavirus crisis.

ShowStoppers @ MWC Barcelona 2020, https://www.showstoppers.com, will take place Sunday, 23 February 2020, 15:00-18:00 (3:00-6:00 pm), at the Maritime Museum – site of the historic royal shipyard at the base of La Rambla, the street that is the heart of Barcelona.

ShowStoppers continues to monitor news and will follow safety advisories from the World Health Organization, Spanish authorities, GSMA, airlines and other organizations, and the Chinese and other governments.

As companies and journalists consider employee safety and reconsider plans, ShowStoppers offers makers of mobile and wireless devices, developers of wireless and 5G services, entertainment content, VR/AR tools and apps -- and more -- a way to connect with more than 500 journalists already registered for the invite-only press event, which takes place one day before the tradeshow floor opens.

ShowStoppers® is a Supporting Partner of MWC Barcelona 2020, https://www.mwcbarcelona.com. This partnership with GSMA -- which organizes the world’s largest exhibition and conference for the mobile industry – builds on the annual invitation-only press event that ShowStoppers produces in Barcelona for the mobile and tech industries.

About ShowStoppers

Now in its 25th year, ShowStoppers, https://www.showstoppers.com, is the global leader in producing press and business events spanning the U.S., Europe and Asia. Each event organizes product launches, sneak previews and demonstrations for selected journalists, bloggers, industry and financial analysts, venture capitalists and business executives. Industry leaders, innovators and startups exhibit to generate news coverage and product reviews, make new connections, promote their brand and open new markets.

ShowStoppers produces official press events at CES, CE Week, IFA and NAB; partners with CEATEC; and produces events during CES and other tradeshows.

To sign up to meet the press at ShowStoppers press events around the world, contact Dave Leon, mailto:dave@showstoppers.com, +1 845 638 3527; or Lauren Merel, mailto:lauren@showstoppers.com, +1 908-692-6068, or Jennifer Hall, mailto:jennifer@showstoppers.com, +44 7923378991.



