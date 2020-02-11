46,000 Albertans Losing Seniors Drug Plan – Nova Scotia Pharmacist Says He Has a Solution

Two Nova Scotia pharmacists celebrate a new way to help their uninsured customers.

After launching Canada’s First Community-Based Prescription Savings Program, he says any Albertan could be Covered today for just $7.95 a month

As a pharmacist I can tell you that 1 out of every 4 prescriptions is never filled because the patient can’t afford them. Taking these benefits away will have disastrous effects on people's health.” ” — Jack Davies, Pharmacist and Co-Founder, Genrus United

TRURO, NOVA SCOTIA, CANADA, February 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Alberta makes major changes to its healthcare system, 46,000 residents currently covered through the Alberta Seniors Drug Benefit program are set to lose their benefits on March 1st. But a Nova Scotia pharmacists thinks he has the solution: a community-based prescription savings program like the one he just launched on the East Coast that is delivering major results at a fraction of the cost.

Jack Davies, an independent pharmacist in Stellarton, NS says that instead of pushing Alberta’s most vulnerable to other government-sponsored programs at a cost nearly $800 a year (and a cap for chronic illnesses), Alberta should consider a membership-based buying group like the one he created called Genrus Unite . In that model, independent pharmacies come together to administer a program that rivals some of the best benefits programs available, but at a fraction of the cost at just $7.95 a month, and with no limitations due to pre-existing conditions.

“As a pharmacist I can tell you that one out of every four prescriptions is never filled because the patient simply can’t afford them. Taking benefits away from this many people will have disastrous effects on their health without a comparable alternative,” said Jack Davis, one of the founders of Genrus United. “The model we’ve created is making a real impact in Nova Scotia, and we are happy to bring it to Alberta if there’s interest. If there is, we could have everyone on this program in a matter of weeks.”

How it Works

Acting as a buying group for non-insured Canadians, the program leverages multiple sources of revenue to fund the program. Genrus United is not health insurance. Insurance is important to help overcome catastrophic health events and high cost drugs. Genrus United, however, is built to help consumers maintain their health through frequently taken prescription drugs that cost less when you have the buying power of thousands of members.

The program offers unlimited coverage for Canada’s most popular prescription drugs for just $7.95. That’s a fraction of the cost of the substitutes that the Alberta Government is recommending. Those programs start at $63.50 a month – almost ten times the price. Consumers simply present their membership number at a participating pharmacy for a reduced co-pay that saves them up to 80% on qualifying prescriptions, many of which are used to treat chronic disease, mental health and birth control.

“This is a problem nationally that we’re essentially solving at the local community level,” adds Davies. “We invite any Albertan who’s worried about the impact of losing their drug plan to reach out to us to share their stories. We’d be happy to work with you and Alberta’s pharmacists to provide a more affordable option.”

About Genrus United

Over 8.5 million Canadians are without private health insurance and pay the highest possible price for their prescriptions. Based in Truro, Nova Scotia, Genrus United is solving Canada’s pharmacare challenge with a community based approach, bringing local pharmacies together to create a “buying club” that offers consumers up to 80% off the cost of their prescriptions. Unlike private insurance, Genrus United is available to anyone, regardless of their pre-existing conditions, and costs just $7.95 a month to join. For more information, please visit www.genrusunited.ca.



