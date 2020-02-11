RF-Comm Adopts Softil Technology to Build Next Generation LTE-R Terminal Devices

Pierre Hagendorf, Softil’s CEO

South Korean systems specialist selects Softil’s BEEHD technology to develop new high-speed train communication devices for national railway operator KORAIL

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, February 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Further consolidating its leadership in enabling mission-critical communications (MCC or MCX), Softil today announces that its BEEHD technology has been selected by South Korea’s RF-Comm equipment provider to build the next generation of LTE-R high-speed train communications devices for KORAIL, South Korea’s national railroad network.

The LTE-R devices will be deployed on the Daegok to Sosa KTX intercity line, the highest class of KORAIL services, and will enter service in early 2021. The deployment is consistent with South Korea’s government’s policy that all public service communications including trains, police and firefighting services switch to broadband technologies.

RF-Comm's CEO Dong Hyung, Kim, comments: “South Korea is now on a par with China and Japan as the world’s leading high-speed railway network and only the finest communication equipment and devices can be used in bullet trains for stable and secure communications. We chose to build RF-Comm’s new LTE-R communications devices for KORAIL using Softil’s BEEHD technology as it offers the best quality, most advanced standards-compliance, and significant time-to-market advantage.”

“Secure and stable communications systems in railway networks running in excess of 400 km/h are now must-have and Softil’s BEEHD technology is the fastest route to providing the market with LTE-R-based systems,” adds Pierre Hagendorf, CEO.

Softil’s BEEHD technology is a cross-platform client framework designed for chipset vendors, device manufacturers, system integrators, application developers and service providers to develop IP-based mission-critical voice and video communications over LTE (VoLTE and ViLTE) solutions.

The Global System for Mobile Communications - Railway (GSM-R) has been the standard for digital railway communications for many years. But with LTE-R based devices offering lower latency, higher data capacity and better security than GSM-R systems, railway networks are now migrating to LTE-R communications devices for wireless voice and data communications inside trains, from the train to the ground and from train to train.

LTE-R supports voice communication among drivers, control center operators, maintenance and other railway staff supporting push-to-talk group communication, broadcasting, location-dependent addressing and multilevel prioritization.

RF-Comm’s devices will also allow data communication for train control signaling and other operations and maintenance as well as text messaging during voice communication.

The devices will allow multimedia communication for wireless video surveillance, mobile video conference, file sharing, mobile office and passenger infotainment services.

About RF-Comm

RF-Comm is a leading company in South Korea with expertise in RF/Audio/ Broadcasting, train broadcasting and communications, and has various product development experiences and technologies such as train radio, train broadcasting equipment, radio transmission and receiver, and wireless microphone. For broadcasting and communication devices, RF-Comm develops several products for broadcasting, communication and train radio in Korea, such as KTX, Incheon metro number 2 line and abroad, such as the U.S. and Hong Kong.

About Softil

Softil is today’s de-facto IP communications leader and enabler for more than 800 corporations across the globe. Its technological achievements include the pioneering of Voice and Video over IP with a wide range of embedded technologies and testing solutions, combining our unique expertise in standards-based signaling, multimedia and IMS. Softil’s award-winning suite of Protocol Stacks, including IMS, Diameter, SIP and H.323, as well as its state-of-the-art BEEHD client framework, provide the core technology behind the rich media applications and products of today’s Enterprise, IMS/VoLTE, and Mission Critical communications industry, greatly simplifies their development, and ensures earliest time-to-market. For further information, visit https://www.softil.com.

