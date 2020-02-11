Metro Communications partnership with Beyond Encryption® extends Metro's capability in Secure Communications

Metro Communications and Beyond Encryption have partnered to help businesses and VIPs keep their email messages private and confidential.

Mailock enhances Metro's Secure Communications portfolio enabling us to offer a truly world-class 'one-stop-shop' for Secure Communications to our customers – businesses and high-profile individuals” — Peter Matthews

LONDON, ENGLAND, February 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Metro Communications and Beyond Encryption® relationship will help businesses and VIPs keep their email message content confidential to comply with regulations.

Ensuring that confidential emails are delivered securely, and to the right recipients, is paramount for businesses and tantamount to a regulatory requirement in many sectors.

Today Metro has incorporated Beyond Encryption's "Mailock" solution into it's Secure Communications portfolio further consolidating Metro's position as a leading provider of Secure Communications Solutions globally.

Peter Matthews, CEO of Metro Communications, said: “We’re delighted to be working with Beyond Encryption® and their Mailock solution. The capability is tried, tested and trusted in London’s largest sector, Financial Services, notably integrated with the UniPass system from Origo. Mailock enhances Metro's Secure Communications portfolio enabling us to offer a truly world-class 'one-stop-shop' for Secure Communications to our customers – businesses and high-profile individuals globally. Of particular interest to Metro is Mailock's Outlook integration. This is great news for our customers and we're excited to be offering such a strong Secure Communications portfolio to our customers globally."

Mailock prevents emails from being intercepted en-route by criminals or unwarranted surveillance, keeping the email and it's contents private and secure. Mailock also provides the sender with a verifiable delivery receipt, an auditable feature valued by regulators.

Paul Holland, Director at Beyond Encryption® commented; “Beyond Encryption® is committed to working with our partners to deliver secure email to customers. Metro Communications , a Microsoft Silver Partner, has already established pedigree in its offerings including the Secure Communications market, and brings a track record of dealing with corporate executives and high profile VIP's globally in a discrete, confidential and trusted manner. We are delighted to partner with Metro Communications and looking forward to working with them in the delivery of our secure email solutions to their customers.”

About Beyond Encryption:

Beyond Encryption provides market leading secure messaging technologies to a diverse range of market sectors and global brands using its SaaS based platform and product suite.

https://www.beyondencryption.com

About Metro Communications

A leading provider of “Cloud first” IT and telecommunications solutions for business, Metro Communications is a Microsoft Silver Partner focused on Microsoft solutions that help companies generate new business, better engage with customers and protect their business assets. Secure Communications is a strategic focus for Metro. Metro's Directors bring unrivalled international experience of dealing with the sensitive requirements of customers, handling customer matters discretely and in absolute confidence.

www.metrocomms.co.uk

www.securecommunications.co.uk



