SET UP AND GO FOR MICROSOFT 365 BUSINESS VOICE

LONDON, LONDON, ENGLAND, December 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- London,England headquartered Metro Communications, a Microsoft Silver Partner, launches it's "Microsoft 365 Business Voice Service - Set up and go" service aimed at helping small and medium enterprises use the Microsoft 365 Business Voice Service.

Metro Communications is delighted to announce our "Microsoft 365 Business Voice - Set up and go" service for businesses looking to use Microsoft 365 Business Voice. Microsoft 365 Business Voice gives small and medium sized organizations (under 300 users) a powerful flexible telephone system without the expense and complexity of in-house and on-premises solutions. A voice over internet protocol (VOIP) solution that really delivers.

Peter Matthews, Metro Communications CEO commented "Microsoft 365 Business Voice is the unified communications solution business customers have been demanding from the telecommunications industry for a long time. Businesses deserve this solution. It's easy to use and enables you to communicate from wherever you are and on whatever device you are using - mobile, mac or PC. As a Microsoft Silver Partner with unique telecommunications knowledge, skills and abilities Metro is delighted to offer our "Set up and go" service to aspirational businesses who want to use Microsoft 365 Business Voice. Microsoft's set up wizards are great however not all business users know the tech well enough. Also your business will need an Office 365 tenant for your business - that's a hell of a lot of tech jargon for a business owner who'd rather focus on their business than the technology that drives their success! And that's where Metro helps. Metro is going to help our customers move to Microsoft 365 Business Voice quickly and help them get the most out of Microsoft 365 Business Voice and every other piece of Microsoft Technology they use. Wherever they are based, UK or the rest of the World, Metro is going to help businesses get the most out of Microsoft 365 Business Voice and other Microsoft Cloud investments and subscriptions".

Microsoft 365 Business Voice is a phone system that includes audio conferencing and a calling plan as an all-in-one package for businesses who have up to 300 users. To subscribe to the service your business must have an Office 365 tenant which can be arranged through Metro.

"Microsoft 365 Business Voice is a super fantastic development by Microsoft. By moving to Office 365 / Microsoft 365, businesses now get so much more. In addition to a better solution for the software they already use at work they now get the amazing Microsoft Teams plus Microsoft 365 Business Voice. Great solutions that are as transformative as they are powerful and easy to use. Metro is looking forward to helping a new generation of businesses leapfrog from out of date VOIP and UCC telephony solutions into the business benefits Microsoft 365 Business Voice, Microsoft Teams and the entire Microsoft Cloud offers."

In addition to offering Microsoft 365 Business Voice set-up services Metro also offers legacy phone system buy back. Subject to terms Metro is able to buy back your Mitel, Avaya, Cisco or other legacy VOIP platforms.

* Microsoft 365 Business Voice does not directly support MiFID2 / PCIDSS call recording or Contact Centres. Businesses wanting this functionality, especially business in the Financial Services sector, can use Metro Teams https://www.metrocomms.co.uk/metro-teams/ which is available today and based on Microsoft 365 Business Voice and Microsoft Teams.



