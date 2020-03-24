Metro Communications responds to the the UK coronavirus lockdown by helping organisations use Augmented Reality

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A great many UK business leaders will be starting the 24th March 2020 asking themselves what they can do in response to the Coronavirus restrictions.

To those business leaders we say come and talk to Metro Communications.

In response to the increasing coronavirus restrictions, Metro Communications announces our fast-track Augmented Reality (AR) services for businesses and healthcare organisations.

"These are brutally challenging times. There can be no doubt that the post-Covid19 world will look very different to the pre-Covid19 world, however that debate is for another day. Right now we all need to face the challenges today brings, to embrace the situation we face and ask what can we do. For our part I believe Metro has some great news for businesses and organisations, both here in the UK and internationally" said Peter Matthews, CEO Metro Communications.

"Many organisations are now less able to send their skilled workforce to customer sites. From situations where equipment has stopped working through to much needed consultations with experts; we all must find different ways to get things done. The good news is Metro's Augmented Reality packages can help a lot. We've taken world class AR technology and crafted streamlined, cost-effective solutions that are quick to deploy and deliver transformational value to our customers. Metro's packages will enable our customers to offer services remotely, quickly and cost effectively too. We're also enabling their teams to do a variety of things they couldn't do before. For example, health care staff can now temperature scan people at a distance as a precaution against Covid19. For industrials an expert can remotely guide an on-site engineer to help fault find complex equipment that has stopped working and help the local engineer get the equipment back up and running. These are great packages and the way Metro is delivering them saves time and cuts cost for our customers. I'm confident that they are going to make a very big, very positive difference to our customers and we’re excited about making this success happen for them."

Metro's Fast-Track Augmented Reality solutions cover a range of industries from Healthcare and Industrial (including intrinsically safe) through to general-purpose solutions for office based and educational purposes.

You can contact Metro on +44 (0)203 906 1400 or via a contact form on Metro's website.



