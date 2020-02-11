Blockchain Strategies Fund Wins Top Performance Crypto Fund Award

Award

LUXEMBOURG, LUXEMBOURG, February 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The world's first Blockchain & Cryptocurrency fund of funds delivers on expectations and receives Award.

We are very pleased to announce that we have won the #2 Top Performing Crypto Fund Overall, Q3 2019, as presented by Crypto Fund Research.

Crypto Fund Research is the leading provider of data and market intelligence covering crypto hedge funds and venture capital, and is the most trusted source of data, insights, and tools for crypto and blockchain investment professionals around the globe.

We believe crypto assets is the most interesting new asset class in the world and we continue to work hard to deliver diversification and alpha for our investors.

The Fund continues to deliver on the promise to provide participation to blockchain and crypto assets at a lower risk than a comparable investment in a crypto currency or single fund manager, and we continue to believe that Blockchain Strategies Fund is the best way for investors to invest in blockchain/crypto assets.

For more information contact info@blockassetmanagement.com or visit www.blockassetmanagement.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.