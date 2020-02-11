Spiritual Master Louix Dor Dempriey Proclaims 2020 as The Year of Beauty

LAGUNA HILLS, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 11, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Each year on New Year’s Eve, spiritual Master Louix Dor Dempriey delivers his Divine dispensation—a benediction that will overlight, guide, and shape humanity and the world for the year ahead.On 31 December 2019, during his annual New Year’s Eve Retreat (held for the first time in Bali, Indonesia), Louix delivered his Divine dispensation for the coming year, proclaiming 2020 as The Year of Beauty.During his half-hour video discourse, Louix shares myriad ways we can create and enhance beauty in the world, emphasizing that creating inner beauty needs to be our highest priority. And as this increases our self-love, it enables us to make the greatest positive impact in our world.To view Louix’s dispensation, please click here: https://louix.tv/2020-is-the-year-of-beauty/ About the Louix Dor Dempriey Foundation The Louix Dor Dempriey Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit educational organization dedicated to sharing the teachings and humanitarian works of Louix Dor Dempriey. Its mission is to help people remember and restore their inherent divinity, and to walk in this world as unconditional love.Louix Dor Dempriey is a spiritual Master who has dedicated his life to helping other people attain self-mastery in all areas of their lives, so that they, too, can experience true joy and inner peace, regardless of worldly circumstances. Louix's darshan, as well as his illuminating discourses, meditations, and ceremonies, have invoked profound transformation in thousands of people worldwide. With grace and humor, Louix imparts timeless wisdom in contemporary, practical teachings—that transcend all faiths, paths, religions, and cultures. He resides atPrema Drala Ashram in Laguna Hills, California.For more information, please visit: http://www.Louix.org



