National Center for Performance Health CEO Invited to Speak on Health Care Panel at Synapse Summit

National Center for Performance Health CEO, Rahul N. Mehra, M.D. has been invited to speak on the “Healthcare Town Hall" panel at the Synapse Summit.

I look forward to a discussion on navigating the challenging and evolving landscape of the health care industry and the critical changes that need to be made for its future success.” — Rahul N. Mehra, M.D., CEO of NCPH

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Center for Performance Health (NCPH) CEO and Chief Physician Executive, Rahul N. Mehra, M.D., has been invited as a speaker on the “Healthcare Town Hall: A Community Discussion on Data and Population Health” panel at the Synapse Summit. Dr. Mehra will be joining other industry leaders to discuss how technology is impacting the future of the health care. The Synapse Summit will take place in the Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL on February 11-12th, 2020.

Synapse will host more than 300 speakers and a powerful platform for industry experts sharing experiences and inspiration to their audiences. The “Healthcare Town Hall: A Community Discussion on Data and Population Health” panel will consist health care experts and practitioners, tech entrepreneurs, payers, investors, and government lobbyists. The goal of this session is to learn how data is being utilized within organizations and better understand how data is impacting population health as a whole.

Dr. Mehra is a leading national healthcare expert on the topic of emotional well-being for all ages. Dr. Mehra was invited to speak on the Heath Care Town Hall panel by BeniComp, a health tech company and proud sponsor of the Synapse Summit. Kieran Fitzgerald Pittman, Director of Strategic Growth and Product Development at BeniComp, selected Dr. Mehra to speak on this health care panel to add his valuable health care perspective and share his experiences as a performance physician. Dr. Mehra will join fellow panelist Dennis Hartin, CEO of Hartin Dynamics. Mr. Hartin is a proven national thought leader in employer health plan design.

“I am honored to be selected on this panel and speak alongside BeniComp and the other industry leaders” said Dr. Rahul Mehra, CEO of National Center for Performance Health. “I look forward to joining these panelists and discuss navigating the challenging and evolving landscape of the health care industry and the critical changes that need to be made for its future success.”

Visit the summit website at https://synapsefl.com/summit/.

About Dr. Rahul N. Mehra

Rahul N. Mehra, M.D. is the CEO and Chief Physician Executive of the National Center for Performance Health, a Florida based, national healthcare organization focused on improving human performance at work, home, school, and in athletics. As a nationally recognized performance physician over the last thirty years, Dr. Mehra currently advises XFL, Major League Baseball, political leaders, physicians, C-Suite executives, NFL and NFL Players Association on sensitive matters of stress, peak performance, relationships, family, substance abuse, business/financial pressures and workplace safety. Dr. Mehra is a dual board-certified physician and a former Assistant Professor at the University of South Florida Morsani College of Medicine. He works in and has extensively volunteered in the local and statewide foster care system in Florida. To learn more, please visit www.nationalcph.com

About BeniComp

As a health tech company in the insurance space, BeniComp provides organizations with innovative and forward-thinking solutions to sustain the health of their workforce. BeniComp is headquartered in Tampa, Florida with an operations office in Ft. Wayne, Indiana. Leveraging our expertise and rich company history of 57 years, we develop products and technology that emphasize preventive health management in order to take health insurance where it has never gone before.





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.