RangeForce to Deliver CyberSiege Training at NPower HQ

MANASSAS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today RangeForce (www.rangeforce.com), provider of the industry’s most comprehensive simulation-based cybersecurity skills training platform, announced that it will host a free blue team training exercise for NPower graduates. The event will take place on February 13 at NPower’s Brooklyn headquarters.

RangeForce CyberSieges are blue team exercises that prepare security pros to handle actual cyberattacks with greater clarity, accuracy, and confidence. Each CyberSiege Challenge is delivered through the RangeForce CyberSkills Platform and provides an eye-opening battle experience for participants.

“RangeForce is excited to be hosting a CyberSiege for NPower graduates and to support NPower’s ongoing mission of bringing greater opportunity to young adults, women, and veterans,” said Gordon Lawson, President and CRO of RangeForce. “The skills gap in cybersecurity is so great that it will only be closed by introducing security careers to individuals who were unaware of them or lacked access to training. RangeForce is dedicated to providing the critical skills necessary for these individuals to succeed and introducing this talent pool to global corporations.”

NPower is a national nonprofit that provides free tech training to young adults, women, and military veterans located in Harlem, Brooklyn, Jersey City, Newark, Detriot, Baltimore, St. Louis, Dallas, and San Jose. Students who complete the six-month program earn industry-recognized IT certifications and graduate with the competencies of an IT professional with one to two years of experience.

The RangeForce CyberSkills Training Platform provides customers around the globe with hands-on lessons that teach how to detect and respond to the latest cyber threats and system vulnerabilities. A cloud-based, on-demand, SaaS environment, the RangeForce platform recreates real-life targeted cyberattacks and teaches users how to identify and defend against them while providing executives with comprehensive reporting to accurately measure team skill levels.

About NPower

NPower is a national nonprofit on a mission to move people from poverty to the middle class by training youth from underserved communities and veterans in a range of tech skills and placing them in quality jobs. Students who enter their free, six-month program, earn industry-recognized certifications and graduate with the competencies of an IT professional with one to two years of experience. NPower also places students in paid internships with corporate and nonprofit organizations. Eighty percent of NPower graduates get a full-time job or continue their education. Not only is NPower changing life trajectories for individuals from vulnerable communities, but they are also strengthening the overall competitiveness of U.S. businesses hamstrung by today’s limited pool of IT talent. To learn more about NPower, visit www.npower.org.

About RangeForce

RangeForce delivers the industry’s only integrated cybersecurity simulation and skills analysis platform that combines a virtual cyber range with hands-on advanced cybersecurity training. Cyber and IT professionals from all industry verticals use RangeForce to qualify their new-hires, train up DevOps, IT, and Security Staff, and run CyberSiege simulations to evaluate team skills. Only RangeForce can accurately show users where expertise gaps exist, fill those gaps with highly-effective simulation-based training, and accurately report on the entire process. To learn more about RangeForce, visit www.rangeforce.com



