Record Readership in 2019 for Marketing-Help Articles for Self-Published Authors

Significant Increase in Marketing Advice Searches for Self-Published Books; Online Unique Visitors Total 10,000 for Popular Author-Information Articles

Any stigma about self-publishing is long in the past; media look for quality content, without regard to how it’s published ... self-published authors now have to do everything from editing to design.” — Dan Smith

CHERRY HILL, NJ, US, February 10, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smith Publicity, one of the leading book marketing and publicity firms in the world, announced today that visitors to the self-published author service pages on its well-known book marketing website( https://www.smithpublicity.com ) grew to 10,000 during 2019. The higher numbers reflect the ongoing growth of self-published books and demonstrate the increasing interest self-published authors gave in promoting their work.To augment its paid book marketing services, Smith Publicity, via its website, continues to be an information resource for authors online. Smith Publicity was a leader among major book publicity firms in accepting retainers for self-published books and authors in significant numbers. Also, since the early days of self-publishing, it has offered advice about the basics of book marketing online at no charge. The core audience for this information service is self-published authors.The Smith website pages that together received a total 10,000 visitors during 2019 are the newly updated free-advice page “110 Book Marketing Ideas to Sell Your Book in 2020” ( https://www.smithpublicity.com/110-book-marketing-ideas-to-sell-your-book/ ) that tallied 5,250 unique visits; and, the company’s page to promote its services “ Self-Published Book Marketing Services” ( https://www.smithpublicity.com/self-published-book-marketing/ ), that ended the year with 4,750 unique visitors.Smith Publicity CEO and Founder, Dan Smith, says that while there are plenty of crossover elements, self-published authors and books do need specific strategies tactics, and campaign aspects to help maximize their sales and build brands for their authors.“Any stigma about self-publishing is long in the past; media look for quality content, without regard to how it’s published,” says Smith. “But, self-published authors lack the support and backing of a traditional publisher. Therefore, it depends on the author to do everything well -- from editing and design to promotion and marketing. Clearly, they have more responsibilities.”What began as the self-publishing revolution today is a confirmed and massive segment of the publishing industry. By the numbers, it’s showing no signs of slowing down.As numbers for 2019 are still being totaled, check out these facts published by Bowker:• Since 2013, there has been a 213% increase in ISBNs for self-published titles• Between 2017 and 2018, self-publishing grew 40%• In 2018 1,677,781 were issued; five years ago in 2013, 461,438 ISBNs were issuedTogether with its work promoting traditionally published books, Smith Publicity is the leading book marketing agency for self-published books. The company was at the leading edge of the digital self-publishing revolution, having promoted many self-published books since 1997.Smith points out five specific considerations self-published authors need to keep in mind when writing, publishing and marketing their books:1. Original content for marketing – Smith advises that the most successful campaigns, particularly for non-fiction self-published books, nearly always include original content created by the author such as bylined articles, thought leadership pieces or op-ed articles. “Media easily accept ready-made content that they can publish as is.”2. Social Media - “Based on our experience, social media is has become one of the most essential credibility-building aspects of book marketing,” says Smith. He notes that optimally, authors need to begin building a social media presence three-to-six months ahead of their book being published. Also, authors should not stretch themselves too thin, and should generally focus on two social media platforms. Twitter works well for all books, while Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn, are helpful for specific genres.Smith also says: “Two essential things self-published authors need to keep in mind: Don’t be over-do promotion on social media, offer useful information and build authentic relationships. Secondly, it is better to skip having a social media presence rather than having accounts that have been ignored for months and appear dormant.”3. Hire professional help - Unless an author has the experience and time to self-promote, Smith advises every author should strongly consider retaining a book publicity agency or book publicist. Self-published authors lack the support a traditional publisher provides. According to Smith, “Too many authors mistakenly believe book publicity is easy. It’s not. It takes a plan along with specific skills and resources. Even when an author has a smaller budget, there are things professionals can do that help significantly.”4. Amazon Optimization - When your book is self-published, you need to make your Amazon page as complete as possible, and make sure all content to improve discoverability are included. “Be sure to have a compelling, interestingly worded book description with easily searchable keywords, and be quite careful and strategic when selecting genre categories,” continues Smith.5. Website – Smith advises: “A high quality, professionally designed author website isn’t an option in book marketing campaigns, it’s required.” Again, Smith says, when lacking the visibility a traditional publisher provides on their company website and other places, self-published authors need to ensure they have a strong, well-designed online presence.About Smith PublicitySmith Publicity Inc., billed as “an equal opportunity book marketing firm,” has promoted over 4,000 authors and books since 1997. 