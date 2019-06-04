Smith Publicity Offers Broadcast Interview Tips for Authors

Cherry Hill, NJ office staff

Tips to make the most of both radio and TV interviews.

Understanding the most effective ways to communicate key messages as well as knowing what to avoid in interviews is essential for authors in the midst of book marketing and author publicity campaigns.” — Dan Smith

CHERRY HILL, NJ, U.S., June 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smith Publicity , the leading book marketing and book promotion agency in the publishing industry, secures many hundreds of radio and TV interviews for authors every year. Understanding the most effective ways to communicate key messages as well as knowing what to avoid in interviews is essential for authors in the midst of book marketing and author publicity campaigns.Smith Publicity offers the following tips for authors:-- For radio interviews, if possible, use a landline.--Authors are interviewed, not books! No one wants to, or can interview a book! Avoid over-mentioning your book. Consistently saying, “as I say in my book …” is a turn off for both hosts and listeners.--Audiences respond to stories, so when possible, tell stories that are related to your book.--During TV interviews, look at the interviewer, not the camera.--Have a prepared opening and ending. Sometimes authors will have questions hosts will ask ahead of time, but often won't. Be prepared with an answer to a likely first question from a host, and have an answer for a likelyfinal question, such as “Any closing advice or tips for our audience?”--If you don't know the answer to a question you're asked, don't fake it! Be honest and mention resources thatcould answer the question.--Avoid rambling. Keep answers on the shorter side. It’s easy for any of us to fall into the rambling trap, sopractice ahead of time.--For radio interviews, sit up straight and smile. This will automatically translate into you sounding upbeat andpositive.--When you say your website address, say it slowly! And, it is NOT necessary to say "www."--Follow the lead of host; let him or her drive the interview.--Relate to your audience; never refer to them as ‘people.’ Address them during your interview by speaking to thempersonally, use the word ‘you.’--For radio call-in shows, make callers feel important. Say "That's a good question." Pause briefly, as ifpondering your reply, and then proceed with your response.--Mumbling is a common issue for most of us at various times. Be sharp and articulate and speak clearly the entireinterview. Avoid using “um” and “like” before every word.--Get your essential message across. You can't drive an interview, but in answers – if you practice – you can findways to interweave your core message and points.--If you need more information to answer properly, don't be afraid to ask the host to expand on the question.About Smith PublicityFounded in 1997 by Dan Smith as one person-one client operation, Smith Publicity has grown every year and promoted over 3,500 authors. An “equal opportunity book marketing firm,” the agency works with authors ranging from self-published, first-time authors to New York Times bestsellers released by major publishers.



