Beyond Security to Unveil beSECURE-OT: Vulnerability Management for Operational Technology Networks at the RSA 2020

Beyond Security, a leading provider of automated security testing and compliance solutions, announced today that their flagship product, beSECURE, has been updated with additional features for operational technology (OT) networks. The new product, beSECURE OT, will be unveiled at the RSA Conference in San Francisco taking place on February 24th, 2020 at the Beyond Security Booth #5575 at the North Expo Hall, located in the Moscone Center. For more information on RSA, please visit RSA.

This specialized vulnerability management version will provide capabilities not available in other vulnerability assessment and management (VAM) platforms including the ability to continuously check and report on the vulnerability, topology and configuration of OT networks such as DCS and SCADA.

"We are proud to be the first vulnerability management vendor to address OT networks specifically,” said Aviram Jenik, Beyond Security co-founder and CEO. “OT network administrators have needs that are often different from regular IT networks. We conducted thorough research and developed a great product to address the needs of OT network administrators in finding and managing security vulnerabilities on their OT networks” he added.

beSECURE is a complete product line of accurate, cost effective vulnerability assessment and web app security testing solutions. It is deployed as an appliance or cloud solution and delivers layer 3-7 scanning to networks of any size or complexity and with the addition of Operational Technology feature, which detect any changes in physical processes through direct monitoring of physical devices.



About Beyond Security

Beyond Security is a global leader in automated vulnerability assessment and compliance solutions - enabling businesses and governments to accurately assess and manage security weaknesses in their networks, applications, industrial systems and networked software at a fraction of the cost of human-based penetration testing.

Product lines include:

● beSECURE® (formerly AVDS): network vulnerability assessment, web application testing and PCI compliance scanning

● beSTORM®: Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) aka Black Box Fuzzing

● beSOURCE®: Static Application Security Testing (SAST) aka White Box Testing

Beyond Security's automated, accurate and simple tools protect the networks and software development life cycle of SMEs across the globe - including industry leaders in aerial and space warfare, banking and finance, media, software development, telecommunications, transportation and more.

Founded in 1999, Beyond Security's solutions are essential components in the risk management program for many organizations worldwide. With the headquarters located in Sacramento, California, Beyond Security's distributors and resellers can be found in North and South America, Europe, Asia, Africa, the Middle East and Australia .For more information, please contact Sonia Awan at soniaa@beyondsecurity.com or 747-254-5705. You may also visit our website at www.beyondsecurity.com.

