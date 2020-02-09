New Entertainment Site BergeronKnows.com Brings The Art Of Curiosity To The Next Level

‘Wicked Smart’ list site captures the most surprising trivia & funniest facts from across the web in the world’s greatest collection of time-wasting temptation

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Want to know the dankest memes of all time are? How about 25 or the sharpest pick-up lines from Star Wars? Ever wondered how to make slime without glue or what about the best way to shave your head? How about the sure-fire techniques for giving up smoking weed, or getting over a hangover? BergeronKnows.com, has the answers, offering expert advice, cool factoids and mind-blowing info to make you the smartest person the party.

BergeronKnows.com offers a one-stop-shop for all kinds of interesting, fascinating and downright useful information. Covering topics like how-to advice, life hacks, educational choices (like picking the best schools), best-of lists and more, the site delivers a host of obscure, and eye-opening facts that will make your star shine at trivia night at your local bar.

“I built this site for people like me that love to geek out on the web looking for the best Star Trek quotes, or lists of unusual destinations or craft beer recommendations,” said Bergeron, the sites’ founder. “Now you can find all kinds of cool, goofy baffling information all in one place, without the hassle of digging through dozens of sites.”

Bergeron Knows is organized into content categories to make it easy to find exactly what you’re looking for. Categories include:

• Lists

• Knowledge

• Health

• How-to

• Education

About BergeronKnows.com

Geared toward the trivia connoisseur, BergeronKnows.com offers an unmatched selection of lists, factoids and recommendations, across a huge range of subject matter, to feed your appetite for fun facts. Continually refreshed and expanded, the site provides visitors with endless hours of entertainment and edification. Visit us today.



