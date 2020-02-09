CANADA WINS GOLD AT THE 2ND IIDBF WORLD ICE DRAGON BOAT CHAMPIONSHIPS

Champion Ice Dragon Boat

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Even the full fury of a Canadian winter was not enough to halt the 2nd IIDBF World Ice Dragon Boat Championships, hosted by the Beavertails Ottawa Ice Dragon Boat Festival, on the Rideau Canal Skateway. From all over the world---as far away as Japan, New Zealand, England, Ireland, and China--- participants made their way to the Nation’s Capital to make up over 100 teams, each in pursuit of Ice Dragon Boat championship gold and international bragging rights!

As the temperatures dropped to the sub-zero teens on Saturday the race and entertainment schedule worked to keep things heated up, delivering performances and presentations throughout the day from the 100th Regiment of Foot, Sébastien Lemay, Royal Princesses and of course our Ice Dragon Boat teams themselves. As the sun set and retreated from the bitter cold, teams celebrated as the IIDBF World Ice Dragon Boat Festival Champions were crowned.

The celebration continued with a spectacular night of performances from local favourites Boyhood, Silent Winters, and Canadian country superstar Kira Isabella. Kira delighted the festival’s audience and brought the festivities to a fantastic conclusion!

IIDBF World Ice Dragon Boat Women’s Division Championships:

Gold Medalists - Ice Ice Baby - Quebec, Canada

Silver Medalists - Vermont Fire - Vermont, USA

Bronze Medalists - Bytowne Ice Storm - Ontario, Canada

IIDBF World Ice Dragon Boat Mixed Division Championships:

Gold Medalists - 22Dragons - Quebec, Canada

Silver Medalists - RBC Comets - Quebec, Canada

Bronze Medalists - GTB - Ontario, Canada

Women’s Division Beavertails Ottawa Ice Dragon Boat Festival Grand Finals:

1st - Rowers on Ice - Ottawa

2nd - Girls in the Hood - Ottawa

3rd - Boulevard Blazers - Toronto

Ottawa Tourism Mixed Division Beavertails Ottawa Ice Dragon Boat Festival Grand Finals:

1st - ODM Mixed Sr B - Ottawa

2nd - Deep and Delicious Carleton Dragon Boat - Ottawa

3rd - Beerded Dragons - Ottawa

The annual ODBF Shiver and Giver fundraising races were also held and awarded at the festival following Friday’s opening ceremony.

Shiver and Giver Mixed Division Podium:

1st - Fleet of Foote (Ottawa, ON)

2nd - Dragon Zone Fire Dragons (British Columbia, Canada)

3rd - Chinatown Snowboat (Ottawa, ON)

Shiver and Giver Women’s Division Podium:

1st - Vermont Fire (Vermont, USA)

2nd - Coulee Classic Ice Dragons (Alberta, Canada)

3rd - Lucky Iceholes (Toronto, Ontario)

ABOUT: BEAVERTAILS OTTAWA ICE DRAGON BOAT FESTIVAL

An official partner of Winterlude, the BeaverTails Ottawa Ice Dragon Boat Festival works in partnership with the International Ice Dragon Boat Federation Series, Canadian Heritage and NCC to present non-stop action in conjunction with the 50th Anniversary of skating on the Rideau Canal Skateway and the 40th Anniversary of BeaverTails pastries operations in Ottawa.

The BeaverTails Ottawa Ice Dragon Boat Festival is the largest ice dragon boat race in the world and a highlight of Winterlude. The event provides an East-meets-West experience that honours the roots of dragon boating as a Chinese sport and combines it with Canadian winter sport culture.

The Festival was Winner of the 2018 Ottawa Tourism Award for New Company of the Year and hosted the 1st IIDBF World Club Crew Ice Dragon Boat Championship in 2019.

For more information visit icedragonboat.ca

PRESS CONTACT:

Antony Cooper | BeaverTails Ottawa Ice Dragon Boat Festival | acooper@dragonboat.net | 613-238-7711x221





