Zelta Floor & Design Provides Contractors with Insider Tips to Increase Online Presence and Reach a Broader Audience

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, February 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Toronto, ON – Zelta Floor & Design is providing contractors across the globe with key, insider tips to help increase their online presence and reach a broader client base.

Zelta Floor & Design is a renowned, trusted, and experienced flooring contractor in Toronto. The company specializes in providing premium flooring and stair solutions, including professional installation, finishing, and repair services.

“We have successfully completed a long list of projects,” says Serge, founder of Zelta Floor & Design. “We have done a variety of different jobs, including work in custom homes, high-end restaurants, luxury hotels, and even century homes. We strive to offer our clients an unforgettable service experience and leave a lasting impression with our outstanding quality.”

Finding such incredible projects and clients, however, didn’t always come easy for the company. With so much competition in the industry, it can be difficult for contractors to land gigs, even if they are spending a great deal of money on newspaper ads and listings on Kijiji.

To help other contractors to boost their own client base and complete more jobs, the team at Zelta Floor & Design is now sharing their most effective marketing strategy.

“Being in business for yourself can certainly be tough, but we have found that it’s vital for small businesses to develop a strong social media presence,” states Serge. “Where Kijiji ads and newspaper listings used to be a huge part of a company’s marketing campaign, it isn’t enough nowadays. In our experience, it’s absolutely crucial to be active on a few, quality social media accounts, including Facebook, Google, Instagram, and Twitter, where you can post photos of your previous projects and record stories of how you’ve helped customers.”

Serge adds that instead of traditional methods, people are now looking for their services based on hashtags. This means that contractors, besides knowing their particular field, now have to learn how to navigate and use social media accounts and promote them.

