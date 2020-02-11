How to Prepare for Old Age Published in Korean and German Languages

Incorgnito Publishing Press

Bernard Otis' book "How to Prepare for Old Age: without taking the fun out of life" is now in available in Korea, Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.

SARASOTA, FL, 0, February 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Incorgnito Publishing Press is pleased to announce the sale of translation rights for Korean and German languages of Bernard Otis’ book, “How to Preapre for Old Age: without taking the fun out of life.”

The book, which premiered in May of 2015, has had a long life in the US because of its continuing relevance in an aging society and, it is now being recognized for its important information and inspiration globally. In Korean, the book is being published by Urikyoyuk co., Ltd, 4th floor, 46, World Cup buk-ro 6-gil, Mapo-gu, Seoul, Korea and in German language by Mankau Verlag GmbH, Reschstraße 2, 82418 Murnau am Staffelsee, Germany.

In this touching, often humorous and very personal account, Bernie shares his 86 years of life, love, loss, and laughter as an inspirational guide to what it means to age without growing old. His advice on love after 60, how to talk with family members about illness, what you should be prepared for when confronting tragedy and loss, what it means to be a caregiver to a loved one and many other of life’s challenges are a must for family members young and old.

Mr. Otis’ book is a treasure trove of personal and professional life experiences that will help you prepare for old age and take control of the nature of aging. Be prepared to laugh out loud and quietly shed a tear as Bernie takes you through the voyage of life.

“Bernie was aware of his wonderful book being picked up by the South Korean publisher and was thrilled. He would have been doubly touched if he knew of the German publication. Unfortunately, Bernie passed away before that happened. I still think Bernie is up there smiling though and maybe even having a hand in all this.”, said Mr. Conant, publisher of Incorgnito.

In the US, the book is distributed by Independent Publishers Group (IPG) and is available online and at major bookstores.

Sale of the rights was managed by The Wittmann Agency – International Rights Agency, Lutherstrasse

23, 06886 Lutherstadt Wittenberg, Germany. The Wittmann Agency is the exclusive representative of international rights for all Incorgnito Publishing Press titles.

For more information, contact Michael Conant, mconant@incorgnitobooks.com. Https://incorgnitobooks.com



