Incorgnito Publishing Press Signs Steph “The Hammer” Hammerman To Book Deal

SARASOTA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Incorgnito Publishing Press , an Independent publisher of adult and children’s literature, has signed Steph Hammerman to publish her upcoming motivational memoir, DRIVEN.Steph Hammerman has been motivating herself and others her entire life. Since defying the odds by surviving as a one-pound, fifteen-ounce baby and weeks later being diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy, to beating Hodgkin’s Lymphoma Stage 3B cancer in 2016, Steph has been a living example of overcoming seemingly insurmountable objects in order to achieve the impossible.“Passion, drive, dedication, and a love for human interaction is what keeps me going.” Steph HammermanIn 2014, after graduating with a master’s degree in College Student Affairs with a specialization in Campus Rec from Nova Southeastern University, Steph went on to realize her true passion of becoming a fitness trainer. She would soon claim the title of the world’s first L2- CrossFit Trainer with Cerebral Palsy. She is now owner of Hammer Driven Fitness in Knightdale, North Carolina.“Incorgnito is thrilled to play a role in bringing Steph’s phenomenal, stirring story to the public. Her memoir will not only highlight her own incredible journey, but it will also serve as an inspirational guide to others who are looking for the strength to overcome their own personal challenges,” offered Incorgnito publisher, Michael Conant.In the last 7 years, Steph has had the opportunity to motivate thousands of people daily through her public speaking engagements and social media platforms. A signing and speaking tour for her book will be announced next spring.DRIVEN, is expected to be published in Spring 2021, and will be distributed by IPG. Translation, audio, and other rights are handled by Susan Shulman Agency Steph Hammerman was introduced to Incorgnito through her agent at BUCHWALD, a full-service talent representation agency based in NY and LA. Incorgnito is currently working on several projects with the Agency and hopes to bring other clients’ stories to press in the near future.Incorgnito Publishing Press, established in Pasadena, CA in 2015, is now a Sarasota, Florida based publisher of books an eBooks. Our concnetration is in adult fiction and non-fiction as well as children's chapter books. For consideration, please see our web site or email to submissions@incorgnitobooks.com

