Randi Weingarten says "no" to offer of free books for classrooms
The president of the American Federation of Teachers has called Jay Lender's and David Michael Slater's book "inappropriate for distribution"SARASOTA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, has refused Incorgnito Publishing Press’ offer to distribute several thousand free books to the AFT membership, stating the book is “inappropriate to distribute.” The book in question is, Poopy McPooFace in: The Perilous Journey, a children’s picture book written by David Michael Slater (a teacher and multi-genre book author) and illustrated by Jay Lender of SpongeBob SquarePants, Hey Arnold, and others fame.
According to Mr. Conant, “ We offered Ms. Weingarten several thousand free books to distribute to the AFT membership. When she replied that this silly children’s picture book was “inappropriate to distribute”, we inquired as to why. She refused any explanation and ended the conversation. I was shocked because I had just read her social media post where she supported opposition to “banned” books in Texas. It never occurred to me that Poopy might be a candidate for banning. Kids and teachers we showed the book to love it and adults are laughing and appreciating it as well.”
A quick search of Google reveals there are many other humorous books for children on bodily functions that have been openly received by the public and educators.
The AFT is not alone in their calculations about Poopy McPooFace, though. “Amazon lists the book for sale, but they refused to allow us to advertise it on their site. Apparently, a funny kid’s book about a cartoon baby butt and poopy, is far more despicable than the anatomically correct sex toys Amazon labels best-sellers. We are still scratching our heads over that one,” Mr. Conant said wryly.
As of this release, Incorgnito was still waiting for a decision from Sarasota, Florida school officials on whether they will participate in a book giveaway.
Despite the pushback, Incorgnito, under their Corgi Bits imprint, will launch the hardcover book on May 15th as previously scheduled. The eBook is available now and the hardcover can be pre-ordered nationwide by schools, bookstores, and individuals who are, “smart enough to make their own decisions”.
